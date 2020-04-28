Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted he won’t stand in Houssem Aouar’s way should the midfielder express a wish to leave.

France Under-21 international Aouar is one of the hottest prospects in Ligue 1, and earned rave reviews from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola when his side faced Lyon in last season’s Champions League.

Indeed, the Etihad Stadium are very much among his suitors as per a report earlier this month, with Arsenal and Liverpool also reported as keen on the classy midfielder.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta is keen to add the player to his shortlist for Arsenal, but they may struggle to compete financially with their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are said to have already held preliminary talks over signing Aouar, although the midfielder has said his sole focus is on finishing the season strongly with his hometown club.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Aouar’s signature, but Lyon chief Aulas has now suggested he won’t get in the player’s way if Aouar makes it clear his wish to leave.

In quotes carried on the club’s official website, Aulas said: “The player’s opinion is always essential. Keeping a player against their will is not reasonable.

“Houssem has not expressed the desire to leave. Our will is to try to keep him even if the demands are high. There is no negotiation in progress.”

As per Metro, Jurgen Klopp could target Aouar as an upgrade on Naby Keita, who hasn’t quite had the impact many felt he would at Anfield , while James Milner is not getting any younger either.

Mikel Arteta could also look to sign the midfielder as he seeks better than the current options he has in the shape of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners have already been linked with Atletico Madrid battler Thomas Partey, who has a €50m exit clause in his deal.

Earlier this month it was reported that Aoura would set interested clubs back around €75m (£65.2m) but, as per Metro, Lyon would be seeking a far more modest price for the 21-year-old and report that the Ligue 1 giants value the midfielder at nearer €45m (£39.1m).

