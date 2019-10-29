Liverpool, Arsenal join Man Utd in hunt for £43m defensive midfield rock

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly joined fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the race to sign a £43m-rated Bundesliga star.

According to the Daily Mirror, via Sky Germany, the Reds and the Gunners are the latest sides to make contact with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The report claims that United have already held talks with the defensive midfield star’s representatives, with Zakaria contracted with the Bundesliga outfit until 2022.

Zakaria has played a major part in Monchengladbach storming to the top of the table in Germany, playing every minute of every game this season.

And a report from Bild suggests that Monchengladbach would be demanding at least €50million (£43m) for the 22-year-old.

News of a new holding midfielder potentially arriving at Arsenal will be music to the ears of the Emirates faithful, especially following events involving club skipper Granit Xhaka over the weekend.

A move to Anfield appears less likely, given that Jurgen Klopp already has Fabinho and Jordan Henderson who both protect the back four, but United are crying out for a top-class defensive midfield shield.

With Nemanja Matic completely out of the picture under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and likely to move on, Swiss international Zakaria could be the perfect replacement for the Serb.

A combination of Fred and Scott McTominay are currently holding the fort at the heart of United’s midfield, particularly with Paul Pogba out until December, and fresh blood is definitely needed in the position.