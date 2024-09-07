Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly leading the likes of Newcastle in the race to sign a Premier League attacker who has started the new season in sensational fashion.

The summer window might now be closed but that has not stopped clubs planning for January and beyond and a fresh report states that the Premier League trio are all considering making a major splash in 2025.

Arne Slot had an incredibly quiet summer for the most part, only bringing in highly-rated goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term replacement for Alisson, while Italy international attacker Federico Chiesa also arrived in a bargain £10million deal.

The Gunners also added to their attack with a late loan deal for Raheem Sterling as their main focus was on bolstering their defence and midfield.

DON’T MISS – The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

However, it appears that the two heavy-hitters, along with Eddie Howe’s men, are ready to test Brentford’s patience when it comes to dynamic forward Bryan Mbeumo.

According to Give Me Sport, the trio will try to tempt the Bees into parting with a player who has 46 goal and assist contributions since the 2021/22 campaign.

Indeed, Mbeumo has started the new campaign in tremendous fashion by notching three goals in his opening three games as he spearheads the attack after the departure of Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabia.

England forward Toney was offloaded for £40m to Al Ahli on deadline day after fellow Premier League sides decided against recruiting the 28-year-old.

Brentford keen to keep Mbeumo on board

And, while the likelihood of Brentford being willing to offload Mbeumo in the new year is slimmer after Toney’s exit, that has not deterred would-be suitors who have been impressed with the forward’s progress at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mbeumo’s market value currently sits at £34m (€40m, $44m), according to Transfermarkt, while he also has a weekly wage of just £45,000. Those sorts of figures are well within the reach of the trio of suitors named although the forward’s contract does not run out until 2026 and the Bees also have the option of a further year. That certainly puts them in a strong position to dictate a higher price tag, although the player is reportedly refusing to pen a new deal at this stage.

Therefore, if Thomas Frank does decide to let him go, it would make sound business sense for the Bees to activate the one-year option in order to acquire more money from any potential transfer.

READ MORE – The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?

However, at this stage, there has been no noise from Mbeumo suggesting that he could be looking for a way out of the club. However, if the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and, to a lesser extent, Newcastle come calling then it will be difficult to turn them down.

At just 25 years of age, the Cameroon international certainly has his best years ahead of him, and concrete interest in the player come the turn of the year will certainly be one to keep an eye on – especially if Mbeumo continues to impress during the first half the season.