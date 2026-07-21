Yan Diomande is wanted by PSG and Liverpool this summer

Yan Diomande’s representatives have received fresh approaches from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City over the past week, but TEAMtalk understands each club has been given the same message – the winger remains committed to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The race for one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking talents is not yet officially over, but sources have confirmed to us that Diomande‘s preference has not changed despite continued interest from the Premier League.

PSG remain fully focused on completing a deal, and TEAMtalk understands club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken personal control of negotiations with Red Bull as the European champions look to secure the Ivorian’s blockbuster transfer from Leipzig.

Al-Khelaifi’s strong relationship with Red Bull’s hierarchy has helped talks progress, and sources close to the negotiations believe an agreement is now drawing near.

Leipzig have already accepted internally that Diomande is closing in on a move to Paris.

Earlier this month, the Bundesliga club explored the possibility of selling the player before keeping him on loan for another season.

However, sources can confirm that PSG head coach Luis Enrique wants Diomande available immediately and has made it clear he wants the Ivory Coast sensation integrated into his squad this summer rather than delaying his arrival.

PSG are standing firm on their stance and are prepared to pay around €110million (£93.5m, $126m) to conclude the deal.

However, their efforts to finalise the teenager’s signing have not come without a fresh threat from the Premier League, with three sides all making contact – including long-term suitors Liverpool – in a last-ditch attempt to beat them to his signing…

READ MORE: Yan Diomande urged to sign for Liverpool as double PSG raid casts doubts on €130m transfer

Yan Diomande: Leipzig won’t use Liverpool to inflate winger’s price

Sources have also stressed that Red Bull are not using continued Premier League interest to inflate the asking price for the brilliant teenager, with negotiations continuing independently of the approaches from England.

Liverpool, understandably, remain the most persistent of Diomande’s English admirers.

Furthermore, we understand the Reds have maintained regular dialogue with the player’s camp in the hope the situation changes, ensuring they are immediately informed should PSG’s move encounter any problems.

Arsenal have also renewed contact following their failure to land Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, with that miss catching them off guard.

The Gunners had already been monitoring Diomande throughout the summer, but sources confirm they have again made enquiries after missing out on their primary attacking target.

Manchester City have also reaffirmed their interest.

With Savinho expected to complete his move to Tottenham Hotspur, City remain in the market for another wide attacker and have made it known they would be ready to move if Diomande’s stance towards PSG changed.

However, all three Premier League clubs have been told that the player’s focus remains firmly on a switch to the Parc des Princes.

TEAMtalk also understands both PSG and Leipzig are aware of complications surrounding Diomande’s recent change of representation.

Sources indicate there are ongoing discussions relating to aspects of his image rights following the switch in agents. Those issues are still being worked through, but all parties involved remain confident they will not derail the transfer.

With negotiations entering their final stages and PSG determined to deliver one of the biggest transfers of the summer, the expectation remains that Diomande will be playing under Luis Enrique next season despite continued attempts from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City to change his mind.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool chances of signing Bradley Barcola hinge on FOUR factors as journalist reveals all on FSG dreams