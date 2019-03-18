Liverpool, Arsenal told they can sign playmaker in €50m summer deal

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been placed on alert as Real Madrid have set a price tag for James Rodriguez, it is claimed.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with moves to the aforementioned Premier League trio, has not always been a first choice for Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

It was claimed by Bayern club chairman Uli Hoeness admitted that a decision on Rodriguez’s future depends very much on Kovac.

Rodriguez joined the Bundesliga giants back in summer 2017 on a two-year loan deal, which they have option to turn into a £38million permanent switch in June.

It was previously reported that Bayern were considering triggering that clause before then offloading the Colombian star to either Arsenal or Liverpool.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet El Confidencial (via TMW) claims that Real Madrid have already set their summer price tag for Rodriguez, with his return to the Bernabeu imminent.

Bayern Munich have apparently decided not to pay the fee and sign him permanently, and the former AS Monaco and Porto player is currently being monitored by Arsenal, Juventus, and PSG.

