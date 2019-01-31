Barcelona have confirmed that they have beaten Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of a talented Brazil full-back.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo did recently report that Barcelona had identified Atletico Miniero star Emerson Palmieri as a potential target, but Arsenal and Liverpool were credit with interest in the player, as well as Watford.

The 20-year-old Brazilian only arrived from Ponte Preta in April 2018 for fee of around £1million, but he has instantly impressed in Brasileiro Serie A.

The Premier League duo have been disappointed however, as it has been confirmed that the Catalan giants have pounced on the defender for a cut-price fee.

“FC Barcelona and Atlético Mineiro have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emerson Aparecida Leite de Souza Junior. The Brazilian will be officially joining the Catalan club on 1 July 2019,” a statement on their official website reads.

“The fee has been set at €12m and the player will be signing for the next five seasons, through to 2023/24.

“In his country, he has been likened to former Barça star Dani Alves, being the typical Brazilian wing back who likes to go forward and support the attack.

“Not only does he cause constant woe for opposing wingers, but he is also able to provide pinpoint passes to his forwards. He’s quick both and off the ball, and has all the flair one would expect of a Brazilian when he has it as his feet.”