Liverpool, Arsenal must satisfy three conditions to land €100m winger

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly listed three conditions his next club must meet if he is to leave the Catalan giants.

France attacker Dembele joined the Nou Camp 18 months ago, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club while fresh reports this week stated that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

Arsenal and Liverpool in particular have been linked with the 21-year-old winger over the past few months, with Barca reportedly convinced he has a gaming addiction.

However, according to the latest report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, the two Premier League sides would need to satisfy three conditions for Dembele to give the green light.

Firstly, his prospective new club must offer him guarantees of consistent game time, which would most likely involve a place in the starting XI.

Secondly, he must earn more than his current salary at Barcelona, which according to a report in February is a staggering £220k-a-week.

Finally, the team that he joins next must be considered a contender to win the Champions League, something which appears difficult for Arsenal to achieve in the immediate future.

Get the latest personalised products on our new TEAMtalk shop!