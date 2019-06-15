Ajax’s apparent decision to put a €35m fee on the head of star playmaker Hakim Ziyech has alerted a string of top European sides – with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly leading the chase.

Midfielder Ziyech, who is under contract until 2021, has had a brilliant campaign with the Dutch giants – driving them into the Champions League semi-finals where they eventually lost to Spurs.

Reports have claimed that Premier League quartet Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester were all keen on the player, while there is also interest from Roma and unnamed clubs in Germany and Spain.

And with Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars confirming last month that Ziyech will be sold this summer, saying: “He leaves when a top club comes. He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League.

“Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim [that we would] agree to a good transfer.”

And according to De Telegraaf, Ajax have stuck a tempting €35m (£31m) price tag on the Moroccan’s head – and the Dutch newspaper has named both Liverpool and Arsenal as frontrunners for his signature.

Ziyech has not revealed too much about where he sees himself playing next season, but has previously spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League, with one club in particular on his radar.

“Well, I have two clubs. They are Arsenal and Barcelona . That is my ultimate dream,” he said in 2017.

Ziyech has amassed 21 goals and 24 assists this season in all competitions for Ajax this season, with the Amsterdam side are expected to sell a number of influential players such as Mattijs de Ligt and David Neres. Frenkie De Jong has already agreed a switch to Barcelona.

