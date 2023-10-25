Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Arsenal meet with midfield transfer to be ironed out; Man Utd hatch shock new Sancho plan

Liverpool and Arsenal are converging on Brazil international Andre and when transfer talks will take place has been revealed, while Manchester United are considering a shock exit strategy for Jadon Sancho and Chelsea want a €100m-plus LaLiga transfer – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

FLUMINENSE GEAR UP FOR ANDRE SALE

Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to duel for the signature of Fluminense battler Andre, and when talks to determine his fate will take place has been revealed.

The Reds bid for the 22-year-old central midfielder over the summer, though Fluminense refused to entertain a sale.

The Brazilian side were in the midst of a Copa Libertadores campaign at the time and have since advanced all the way to the final. Fluminense will square off against Argentine giant Boca Juniors on November 4.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Liverpool intend to wrap up an Andre agreement ahead of the January window opening. If successful, Andre would become Jurgen Klopp’s fifth midfield signing of the season.

However, Arsenal then emerged as a credible threat to Klopp’s hopes of completing his midfield rebuild through Andre. Both the Gunners and Reds are seemingly destined to meet head-on in the race to bring Andre to Europe.

Arsenal are looking for younger alternatives to Jorginho and Thomas Partey and Andre is a player held in high regard at the Emirates.

Now, a fresh update from Brazilian outlet GazetaEsportiva has shed new light on Andre’s future.

Andre transfer could be sealed in early-December

They reaffirm both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in acquiring Andre before stating his sale will be addressed once the Brazilian domestic season ends.

The Copa Libertadores final is on November 4, but the Brazilian domestic season doesn’t conclude until the first week of December.

Only them will Fluminense discuss Andre’s sale with Liverpool and/or Arsenal. However, it is hinted the player will have the green light to move to Europe in January.

Making negotiations simpler for all involved is the fact Fluminense ‘owns one hundred percent of [Andre’s] federative rights’. Co-ownership is increasingly common with South American players, though that is not the case with Andre.

Andre’s contract with Fluminense is believed to contain a €40m (approx. £34m) release clause. If both Liverpool and Arsenal activate it, the decision on who to join will be down to the player.

MAN UTD FORMULATE NEW SANCHO PLAN

Manchester United are open to the idea of a ‘long-term loan’ for Jadon Sancho in January. Rather than a six-month spell, the winger could be farmed out for 18 months until the end of the 2024/25 season. Any such agreement could contain early recall clauses in each window the loan spans. (90min).

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have been ruled out of signing Sancho, thus pushing Juventus into the position of frontrunners by default. Juventus’ interest is ‘confirmed’ and contact with Sancho’s camp has been made. (Sky Germany and Evening Standard)

Former Arsenal centre-back, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, is in talks over signing with Real Betis as a free agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Julian Chabot – nicknamed ‘The Bouncer’ – is attracting interest from ‘top’ Bundesliga clubs as well as unnamed Premier League sides. The Cologne centre-back, 25, is known for his physicality and toughness and will cost around €15m to sign. (SPORT1)

Juventus are growing increasingly wary of West Ham who intend to make Manuel Locatelli a statement signing in 2024. (Calciomercato)

MAN CITY TO GAZUMP LIVERPOOL?

A Liverpool swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is “absolutely unlikely”. The only two clubs with a realistic chance of pulling off the coup are Man City and Real Madrid. (Sky Germany)

Kalvin Phillips’ camp are actively sounding out interest ahead of leaving Man City in January. Bayern are an option in Germany, while Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle have all been linked from within England. (Florian Plettenberg and various)

Aside from central midfield, Bayern also intend to strengthen at centre-half in the winter window. Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah remains a target they admire. (BILD)

Juventus have made signing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg their ‘priority objective’ in January. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa or West Ham could capitalise on the ‘strained’ relationship between Brahim Diaz and Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The attacker is ‘fed up’ with not getting enough gametime. (Spanish press).

CHELSEA WANT BARCELONA ACE

Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi in a deal likely to cost ‘over €100m’. Barcelona don’t want to sell, but their delicate financial situation could require a sale of one of their most valuable assets. (Sport)

Edson Alvarez admitted he was courted by Bayern Munich before joining West Ham in the off-season. The Mexican stressed he’s enjoying life with the Hammers, though is “always open” to joining Bayern one day. (Edson Alvarez)

Barcelona are sizing up Presnel Kimpembe ahead of a potential free agent swoop in 2024. The French centre-half is out of contract at PSG in nine months’ time. (Spanish press)

Aston Villa have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina. A bid of around €20m ‘should do the trick’ in January. (Sport Witness)

Liverpool, Everton and Brentford are all confirmed admirers of Hoffenheim striker, Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old has scored six goals and eight Bundesliga matches this season and his new contract – announced earlier today – contains an as yet unspecified release clause. (BILD)