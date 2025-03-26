Speculation that Alexander Isak could be prised away from St James’ Park amid strong interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal has been ramped up after a report claimed the talismanic Newcastle striker has rejected a new contract offer, though TEAMtalk can reveal the truths around talk a summer move could be on.

The Sweden frontman has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football while on Tyneside, scoring an impressive 58 goals in 108 appearances for the Magpies – and none more important than his goal in the Carabao Cup final success over Liverpool. That form, though, has led to plenty of speculation over the player’s future and amid claims that interest in prising him away from Newcastle is growing.

With no shortage of admirers, Isak has found himself linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona of late, though any move will be far from easy to negotiate given the Magpies’ unwillingness to sell and the strong position they find themselves in over his contract.

Indeed, despite that arrangement still having three years left to run, Newcastle are desperate to tie the player down to a significantly-longer deal; at the same time offering him a significant pay-rise that would make him the best-paid player at St James’ Park and eclipsing the £160,000 a week deal earned by club captain Bruno Guimaraes.

However, according to Caught Offside, Isak has rejected Newcastle’s initial offer to extend those terms, which has already led to a ‘breakdown in talks’ between the Magpies and the player’s agent.

As a result, it’s claimed both Arsenal and Liverpool – the latter of whom are planning to revitalise their forward line this summer, amid reports Darwin Nunez will be sold and with ongoing uncertainty around the future of Mo Salah – are both ‘on red alert’ with regards a possible summer swoop.

TEAMtalk has already reported that Arsenal will make Isak their priority target this summer, a view backed up by Caught Offside, who also claims Liverpool are also ready to pursue his signing, and despite the very obvious difficulties in securing his signing.

Could Newcastle really sell Alexander Isak?

Despite the strong interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal for Isak, Newcastle will fight tooth and nail to retain the player’s services this summer.

To that end, sources have revealed the Magpies are likely to hit suitors with a demand for a British record fee for the star, with a minimum £130m required and potentially as much as £150m needed to convince them to sell.

Even then, manager Eddie Howe would likely recommend any offer is rejected, given the player’s importance to the side.

“We have to try and keep our best players,” Howe said last month. “That’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success. Sitting here as the manager of the football club, I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

“We haven’t added in a long time in various transfer windows for the reasons we’ve all discussed, but we need to move the team forward and we can’t lose our best players.”

Isak himself is also happy on Tyneside, though is understood to view playing in the Champions League on a regular basis as a minimum career goal.

To that end, a failure to finish in the top four – or fifth given that is likely to be enough to secure UCL for next season – could present Newcastle with a major problem in their quest to keep the star.

That said, he has gone to great lengths to stress his commitment to St James’ Park, stating after scoring for the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final: “There isn’t much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel.

“I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies.”

Ultimately, though, should a British record offer land on the table, Newcastle’s owners – despite being the world’s richest club are, like so many others, are bound by PSR – would be obliged to consider it.

Arsenal beat Liverpool to £50.1m Spain star; Gunners change tack on Guimaraes

Meanwhile, the Gunners’ determination to sign Isak, or another big-name frontline striker this summer, has seen Arsenal decide not to make a move for United midfielder Guimaraes, sources have explained.

Mikel Arteta’s side already appear to have secured a deal to sign a new midfielder this summer in another factor why they have switched off from Guimaraes, with reports on Tuesday revealing a deal to beat Liverpool to a £50.1m Spaniard to Emirates Stadium this summer is now ‘well advanced’.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool will also compete this summer for the signing of highly-rated Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato, with the 19-year-old’s ability to play in multiple positions across the defence making him of huge appeal to both Premier League sides and with our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealing the big fee needed to prise him away this summer.

