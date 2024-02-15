Liverpool, Arsenal on red alert as Kylian Mbappe makes huge decision on PSG future, with Real Madrid circling

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season amid interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal

France striker Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in June and he will therefore become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time, while Liverpool and Arsenal are also credited with an interest in his services.

At one point, Mbappe was dropped from the PSG squad and left out of their pre-season tour of Asia.

However, as noted by BBC Sport, an agreement was reached which ensured PSG would not ‘lose out’ when Mbappe eventually left.

The terms of his exit are still to be confirmed, but it is expected it will involve ‘either a sale with a transfer fee or financial sacrifices on the player’s part.’

The superstar forward currently earns an estimated €200m-a-year (£171m) with PSG.

While the French club would have preferred Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes, his exit is now effectively confirmed.

They will now focus on building a squad filled with young talents, a new strategy evidenced by the decisions that allowed Lionel Messi and Neymar to leave.

Real Madrid remain favourites to sign Mbappe

Real Madrid have long been the favourites to sign Mbappe when he leaves PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have never really replaced Karim Benzema since he left for Saudi Arabia last summer and Mbappe now looks set to fill the void left by him.

Mbappe has made 290 appearances for PSG in all competitions since his arrival from Monaco in 2018, scoring 243 goals and registering 105 assists in the process.

If he can continue that form for Real Madrid, they could potentially dominate Spanish and European football for years to come.

As mentioned, however, Mbappe’s entourage have reportedly ‘reached out’ to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past.

Mbappe’s wages of approximately £880,000 per week are what makes a switch to the Premier League unlikely, though, especially with the increased focus on profit and sustainability rules.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of twists when it comes to Mbappe’s future beyond this season, but as things stand, a move to Madrid seems the most likely outcome for him.

