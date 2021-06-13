Liverpool, Arsenal paths clear after Prem side sanction major double exit

Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their respective transfer hunts after a Wolves declaration to their new manager, per a report.

Both the Reds and Gunners are striving for a successful transfer window to help improve upon their disappointing campaigns last year. Liverpool surrendered the league after a truly dismal spell around the turn of the year. A run of six successive home defeats laid waste to their hopes of fending off Man City.

Arsenal, meanwhile, finished with a flourish but could only manage a disappointing eighth-placed finish. That left Mikel Arteta’s side without European football next season, though that may ultimately have a positive effect on their league form.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with major acquisitions thus far, and a common hunting ground has been at Molineux.

Arsenal’s interest in classy Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has ramped up in recent weeks. With Granti Xhaka nearing a switch to Italy, midfield reinforcements are now a must.

Liverpool have also reportedly looked to Wolves for fresh blood. The sometimes unstoppable displays of speedy winger Adama Traore have caught their eye.

Now, per 90min, both sides could get their wish after a bombshell was dropped on new Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

They report that to help ‘fund reinvestment in the squad’, some of the ‘bigger names’ will be moved on. Both Neves and Traore are namechecked, and given their talent levels and ages (24 and 25), the pair would likely generate a significant windfall for the club.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool identify Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal to raid RB Leipzig and Gundogan stalling new contract Jurgen Klopp has identified his perfect Georgino Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal ready to raid RB Leipzig with a double swoop and Ilkay Gundogan is stalling on signing a new Manchester City contract, all in today's transfer chatter.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is speculated to be a factor behind the decision, though that will not deter the buyers.

Traore was tipped as a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s all-action style in May. While Neves is said to have ‘indicated his willingness to join the north Londoners’ to his teammates.

Liverpool facing battle for Salzburg’s new Haaland

Meanwhile, Patson Daka is high on Leicester City’s shortlist to succeed Jamie Vardy as they prepare to compete with the likes of Liverpool for his signature, according to a report.

Daka is one of the most in demand forwards across Europe. He has effectively succeeded Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg and is scoring at a similar rate to the Norwegian. Last season, Daka scored 27 goals from 28 games in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Liverpool and West Ham are among those to have been linked, while claims of a move to Chelsea have been played down.

It is Liverpool who may have the edge due to their established relationship with the Red Bull group. They have already signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this year. Previously they took the likes of Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita from the group of clubs.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Leicester are now emerging as strong contenders for Daka’s signature.

READ MORE: Arsenal open bidding with €20m offer for Everton attacking target