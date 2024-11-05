Arsenal and Liverpool may have to wait until the summer to go after Bryan Mbeumo, as Brentford reportedly value him higher than £60million, a price they don’t expect to get, but they want to price him out of a January move.

Mbeumo is in top form for Brentford at the moment. So far in the Premier League this season, only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than the Bees man.

As a result, some big clubs are after him, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle said to be tracking the Cameroon international.

But those clubs might have to wait to land him, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown suggesting Brentford will keep him tied up at the club in January, despite the fact they know he may not be worth his current price tag.

“The lad has done superbly for them, but I can’t imagine the likes of Arsenal will be willing to match the sort of price they’ll be asking,” Brown told Football Insider.

“From what I’ve heard, they value him upwards of £60million. Now, that’s not a fee they expect to get for him, but they don’t want to lose him and will look to price him out of a move in January.

“Whether it happens in the summer is a different question, but I wouldn’t expect any clubs to be willing to match that asking price at the moment.”

Big sides’ wishes will have to wait

Brown detailed the skills Mbeumo has which put him high on the radars of big clubs, but that they’ll still have to pay a decent fee whenever he is sold by Brentford.

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s honest, strong, reliable, skilful and consistent,” Brown said.

“There are plenty of clubs who have been watching him and plenty who will wish he was in their side.

“But Brentford won’t let him go cheaply.”

Liverpool round-up: Reds big exit on

The latest reports on Trent Alexander-Arnold are not pretty reading for Liverpool. Indeed, it’s stated the full-back has made up his mind on leaving for Real Madrid.

There are a lot of potential inbound transfers for the Reds, though. TEAMtalk understands they are one of the sides going after Red Star Belgrade’s 17-year-old star Andrija Maksimovic.

The Reds are also said to have been offered AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, though that move would mean them giving up Federico Chiesa.

Their winger target, Omar Marmoush, could be prised away, too, with Manchester City planning to land him, and Bayern Munich also in the mix.

Mbeumo among Prem top scorers

Mbeumo is outscoring some huge names in the Premier League so far this season.

He has shown he is capable of playing for a big side, if they are able to lure him in.