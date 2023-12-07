Liverpool, Arsenal ready to strike deals where Man Utd couldn’t after Sancho to Juventus crumbles

The reason why Jadon Sancho to Juventus in January has stalled has emerged, and a report claims Liverpool and Arsenal could have better luck forging a deal with the Italian giant than Manchester United.

Sancho, 23, remains frozen out at Old Trafford amid an ongoing dispute with Erik ten Hag. The England winger has not played for Man Utd since August and has been overlooked in each of their matchday squads since.

Relations between Sancho and Ten Hag are understood to be so frosty that even an apology won’t change the Dutch manager’s firm stance.

Sancho has been earmarked for a January exit and the two European sides to show the strongest interest are Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

However, according to a fresh update from TuttoSport, Sancho to Juve has run aground.

Explaining why, it’s claimed ‘the operation has costs considered excessive at the moment’. In other words, Juventus are unwilling to match Man Utd’s demands.

A loan – most likely with an option or obligation to buy – has been touted across the media. While that avenue of exit would be satisfactory for both sides, the salary coverage and size of the option/obligation are major obstacles to a deal getting done.

Sancho is understood to earn in excess of £300,000-a-week and a prior report from CalcioMercato claimed Juve were only willing to absorb one third of the amount.

That would leave United on the hook for payments of roughly £200,000-a-week to a player not even at the club.

TuttoSport go on to state Juventus are beginning to turn their attention to alternative targets, with Georgiy Sudakov of Shakhtar Donetsk now top of their wishlist.

All eyes regarding Sancho’s future will now be on Borussia Dortmund. On that front, German publication BILD have remarkably floated the idea of a swap deal that would see Sancho trade places with Dutch winger Donyell Malen.

Liverpool, Arsenal to fare better with Juventus?

TuttoSport’s report also runs the rule over who could leave Turin to begin 2024.

Among those listed is Tottenham target Samuel Iling-Junior, though it’s claimed Spurs’ interest in the winger appears to have ‘cooled’.

Another named is 18-year-old Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz who is wanted by both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Juve boss Max Allegri is reportedly keen to retain Yildiz who has made five brief appearances in Serie A this season and is a regular in the matchday squads despite his tender age.

However, the threat and financial power of the Premier League giants is causing concern in Turin.

What’s more, quotes from Arsenal director Edu are carried which confirm the Gunners’ interest in the player.

Edu is quoted as saying: “Yildiz is a very interesting young man, we like him, but dealing with [Juventus sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli is tough.”

Arsenal are labelled ‘willing to sign Yildiz as early as January’ in a second report from TuttoSport. Liverpool are expected to provide competition if it becomes clear Juventus are willing to cash in.

Reds chief Jorg Schmadtke is understood to have urged Jurgen Klopp to snap up the forward who plays in a similar style to Roberto Firmino.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag hits back at Patrice Evra in impassioned Man Utd row over player desire but makes big Antony admission