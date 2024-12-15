Liverpool, Arsenal readying testing offers for thriving Prem striker, with Reds succession plan clear

Liverpool and Arsenal are both preparing offers for Joao Pedro

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both preparing offers for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, and the Reds feel he can develop into an elite player, especially if a key attacker leaves next season.

Both clubs are within the Premier League’s top three, but both are eyeing attacking reinforcements. Liverpool could potentially lose Mohamed Salah in the summer, while Darwin Nunez is failing to convince.

At Arsenal, a very stale attacking performance against Everton highlighted a desire for more firepower, with Kai Havertz needing backup, as Gabriel Jesus has lost his touch in front of goal.

Both clubs have been linked with Brighton’s Pedro, and as per Caught Offside, both are making plays to secure his signature.

The Reds and the Gunners are both said to be ‘planning to make an offer’ of between €55-65million (£46-54m).

At Liverpool, it’s believed Pedro can become an elite forward under Arne Slot, ‘especially if a key attacker leaves next summer’.

The report suggests Brighton will ask for €70million (£58.2/$73.5m) so both offers may well be taken under consideration.

Varying price tag reports

With that said, there have been reports that Brighton want to make way more from Pedro.

Of late, it was suggested that they were hopeful of landing in the region of £100million for him.

Given they sold Moises Caicedo for £115million not long back, it would not be a surprise if the Seagulls were to hold out for a fee in that region.

What’s more, Brighton have previously been adamant that they want to make £100million from Evan Ferguson, and Pedro is keeping him out of the side at the moment, so his price is likely to be higher than the Irishman’s.

Liverpool round-up: Salah wants to stay

Though Salah has been linked with moves away from Anfield due to his expiring contract, a former team-mate believes his performances are “putting more pressure on” for his deal to be renewed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also able to leave in the summer, and Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has demanded his club land him ‘as soon as possible’.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to snare a host of Reds stars, with Dominik Szoboszlai the latest to join that list.

But striker Nunez may not be going anywhere despite experiencing a tough patch, as Slot has detailed how he feels it’s “only a matter of time” before he hits the heights in front of goal.

Joao Pedro’s growing form