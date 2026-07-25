Vinicius Junior camp in talks with Arsenal and Liverpool as Real Madrid issue ultimatum

TEAMtalk understands that Vinicius Junior’s representatives have made fresh contact with a number of the Brazilian’s Premier League suitors to indicate that a move could become a realistic possibility this summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all reaffirming their interest.

The Real Madrid superstar remains under contract until 2027, but negotiations over a new deal have dragged on for more than 12 months without a breakthrough.

Sources have told us that there are a number of issues preventing an agreement, and while finances remain one factor, they are not the only stumbling block.

Madrid have made it clear they will not match the salary of their highest earner Kylian Mbappe, who takes home around €60million (£51,2m, $68.2m) per year.

Vinicius currently earns in the region of €25m (£21.3m, $28.4m) annually, with Madrid’s latest proposal understood to be worth just under €40m (£34.1m, $45.5m).

We revealed in May 2026 that Madrid had delivered a clear ultimatum to Vinicius and his representatives: either agree fresh terms or the club would consider a sale before his contract enters its final year.

Sources have confirmed that stance has not changed, with club president Florentino Perez unwilling to budge.

As a result, the winger’s camp have begun engaging with the small number of clubs worldwide capable of financing a move for one of football’s biggest stars.

TEAMtalk understands that a switch to the Saudi Pro League is not currently under consideration, significantly narrowing the list of realistic destinations.

Paris Saint-Germain are not believed to be actively pursuing the Brazilian despite previous admiration, while Bayern Munich remain long-term admirers.

Financially, clubs in Italy are not considered capable of mounting a deal.

That leaves the Premier League.

We can confirm that during recent conversations with Vinicius’ representatives, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all reiterated that their interest remains active should the opportunity arise.

Those clubs are now assessing what would undoubtedly become one of the biggest transfers in football history, with Vinicius Junior’s camp making it clear that a move to England is something the player would seriously consider.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring developments, but sources indicate it is Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City who are currently showing the strongest intent.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool want Vinicius Junior

Arsenal remain in the market for a marquee addition on the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Having failed to land Morgan Rogers earlier in the window, the Gunners continue to work on targets including Nico Williams, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, but TEAMtalk understands that sporting director Andrea Berta is leaving no stone unturned and Vinicius is firmly on that list.

Liverpool are also assessing elite attacking options as they continue planning for life beyond Mohamed Salah.

While Diomande and Barcola remain prominent targets, sources have told us that the Reds have maintained a watching brief on Vinicius’ situation and would have the financial capability to compete should the opportunity arise.

Man City, meanwhile, have made some of the strongest enquiries.

We understand that intermediaries have suggested that the possibility of midfielder Rodri joining Madrid could potentially help smooth negotiations between the clubs, although any such scenario would be entirely separate to discussions surrounding Vinicius.

For now, Madrid continue to hope an agreement can be reached, but with negotiations still at an impasse and Vinicius’ representatives actively testing the market, Europe’s elite are making sure they are ready if one of the game’s biggest names becomes available.

READ NEXT: Yan Diomande greenlights NEW transfer as Real Madrid punish PSG – Exclusive