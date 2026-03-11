Liverpool, Arsenal scrapping for German gem who’ll become ‘pillar’ of the team – Sources

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign a German defender who could become a ‘pillar’ of their teams in the not-too-distant future.

VfB Stuttgart’s teenage sensation Finn Jeltsch is emerging as one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe, with the summer transfer window fast approaching and major interest mounting from elite sides.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who turns 20 in July, joined Stuttgart from 1. FC Nürnberg in February 2025 for around €8 million and has since become a regular in the Bundesliga side.

Standing at 1.88m, Jeltsch has impressed with his composure on the ball, leadership qualities, and defensive maturity, making over 30 appearances this season despite his tender age.

His rapid rise has seen his market value climb to €35-40 million but Stuttgart’s may push for even more.

With a contract running until 2030, the Swabian club are determined to retain their promising talent.

Sources indicate they would only entertain offers in the region of €50 million—an “exceptionally high” sum that reflects their confidence in his long-term potential and their reluctance to lose a key player amid their own ambitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal lead the chase. Scouts from both clubs have been regular observers at Stuttgart’s matches, drawn to Jeltsch’s ball-playing ability and his suitability for the high-pressing, intense style favoured in England.

Liverpool view him as a strategic addition to their defensive depth, while Arsenal see parallels with their recent investments in young, progressive centre-backs under Mikel Arteta.

Domestically, Bayern Munich are closely monitoring the Germany U21 international, with some German outlets dubbing him the “next-gen Mats Hummels” for his elegance and vision from the back.

Bayern regard him as a potential future pillar for their defence and have been in contact with his team.

Occasional links to Tottenham Hotspur have appeared in reports, but that has not been confirmed by sources and the strongest and most consistent interest centres on Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern.

European scouts broadly admire his profile, though no firm bids have materialised yet.

