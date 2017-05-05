Liverpool, Arsenal target confirms Premier League offers

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has revealed he has had “a few offers from Premier League clubs” and says he is open to a move to England.

Rafina told FourFourTwo he would be happy to learn a new language and claims the Premier League “is probably the best league in the world”.

The 31-year-old, who has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, would not reveal who the offers were from, but with his contract due to expire in 2018 he could move away from Bavaria this summer.

“I don’t like to talk about offers – I have managers for that. But it’s true, those offers are real,” he told FourFour Two. “I have a few offers from Premier League clubs.

“I’d rather not say (which clubs) because it’s confidential. I’m playing for Bayern Munich, one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I’m very happy here, but I am also happy to know that there are other clubs interested in my work.

“It’s not the first time that something like that has happened. Obviously, every player is fascinated by the Champions League. I would like to learn another language. Why not?”

Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with Rafinha, but the Brazilian right-back believes the physical nature of the Premier League would suit him.

“I always follow the Premier League matches. It’s very exciting watching a tournament where six or seven teams can fight for the title. It’s probably the best league in the world,” he added.

“It’s very physical, but that wouldn’t be a problem for me. When I first arrived in Germany I was 18 years old and players at Schalke were like 6ft 4in.

“The defenders were even taller than that and I was the skinny one weighing just 60kg. I had to learn how to avoid contact otherwise I wouldn’t make it. So I always tried to anticipate what was happening in the pitch. Therefore, I wouldn’t be scared of this physical game.

“It’s a surprise for me [to be heavily linked with a transfer] because I still have one year left in my current contract.

“I’ve played for Bayern for the last six years, and I’ve been in Germany for 12 years now. I know the Bundesliga so well and, luckily, I had a victorious career in this country.

“But we never know what will happen in our future as a footballer, especially when you are playing for such a big club. I really don’t know what will happen this transfer window.”