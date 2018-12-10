Liverpool, Arsenal target Dembele in more trouble at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is in hot water again at Barcelona after turning up two hours late for training on Sunday, according to reports.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been continually linked with the 21-year-old, with AS reporting last month that there was “particular consternation” at the Nou Camp due to the player’s apparent gaming disorder.

They claimed that while Dembele has a history of “minor episodes of poor time-keeping or carelessness”, last month saw him miss training because of “an evening of video game”.

Mundo Deportivo and RAC1 reported that the France forward was forced to train alone and it remains to be seen whether he is left out of the Champions League squad to play Spurs on Tuesday

France attacker Dembele joined the Catalan giants 18 months ago, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club while fresh reports last week stated that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

It was also claimed that Barca could look to use the player as a makeweight in a possible deal to bring Neymar back to the club at the end of the season – and grant the former Rennes star a return to Ligue 1.

However, according to his Barcelona team-mate Nelson Semedo, Dembele, who scored in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Espanyol, is becoming more responsible.

The report from the Sun has Semedo as saying: “He is totally committed to the team. Now he is more responsible and is showing it in the field.”

While Spanish outfit El Confidencial claim nobody will not prise Dembele away from the Nou Camp unless they offer a significant transfer fee for the player, who cost Barca £135.5million.