Liverpool, Arsenal target Draxler explains why he didn’t leave PSG

Julian Draxler has explained why he “didn’t think about leaving Paris” this summer, despite reports linking him with moves to both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Germany playmaker saw his future at the Parc des Princes called into question, just a matter of months after his arrival from the Bundesliga, with the player emerging as a target for both the Gunners and the Reds.

However, with the player’s agent moving to refute suggestions he could leave the Ligue 1 giants, the player stayed where he was for now.

The 23-year-old has instead stated his intention to challenge for a starting role at PSG, despite the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

“I only played two games for a short time [on the pitch] in Paris, but I came back to training four weeks later than other players because of the Confederations Cup,” Draxler told RTL. “That’s something which is forgotten about in the media sometimes.

“The 90 minutes [against Norway] have been very, very important for me. I also sent a sign to Paris that they can bank on me.

“I am greatly looking forward to playing with [Neymar and Mbappe] — but, if players are bought for €222m or €180m, they have an advantage on paper.

“But I am confident — that’s why I didn’t think about leaving Paris.”