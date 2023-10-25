Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham all converge on deadly La Liga forward amid thrilling free transfer opportunity

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the six clubs who will try to sign Nico Williams on a free transfer from Athletic Club next year, according to a report.

Since making his debut for Athletic in April 2021, Williams has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in Spain, and perhaps Europe. The 21-year-old, who ideally likes to operate on the right flank, has blistering pace and this allows him to almost always beat his opponent before either putting a cross in or getting a shot away.

Last term was Williams’ best season at senior level yet, as he registered nine goals and six assists in 43 appearances as Athletic finished eighth in La Liga and reached the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

While Williams has yet to score this campaign, he has still managed two assists in consecutive games against Osasuna and Real Betis, helping Athletic rise to sixth in the Spanish top flight.

The wide man is one of the most talented players to come through Athletic’s academy in recent years, though they are at growing risk of losing him for nothing.

Williams’ contract at the San Mames stadium runs until June 2024. Athletic chiefs have held talks with the player and his entourage over an extension, but nothing has been agreed yet.

On Monday, Villa’s interest in Williams was reiterated by Spanish reports, though Athletic president Jon Uriarte hit back by saying he has ‘peace of mind’ over the contract talks reaching a positive conclusion.

According to an update on the situation from 90Min, Villa maintain a strong desire to take Williams to the West Midlands, having failed to land him over the summer. The interest mainly stems from Unai Emery, who knows the Spain international well from his time managing in La Liga.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all eyeing Nico Williams

However, the Villans may find it tough to sign Williams. That is because he is also a target for Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Elsewhere, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern and Italian titans Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation.

All of those teams know that if Williams heads into January without a new contract, they will be able to discuss a free move for him under the Bosman ruling.

Such a transfer would be incredible given the attacker’s top-class potential, plus the fact he is currently valued at €40million (£35m) by transfermarkt.

Although, it is not yet guaranteed that Williams will be joining a new club at the end of the season, as 90Min add that Athletic remain confident about tying him down to fresh terms.

It will be intriguing to see what decision the 10-cap international makes. A transfer to one of his Premier League suitors would be a risk, as he would face fierce competition for a starting spot, and this could result in his development stalling. Whereas at Athletic, he is guaranteed to start pretty much every week.

However, the Premier League is currently the strongest in the world, so Williams cannot immediately write off the opportunity to play there. Plus, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs would be able to offer him a far more lucrative contract than Athletic.

