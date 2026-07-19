Liverpool facing Arsenal transfer scrap for €50m-rated left-back as Iraola fires up Kerkez

Liverpool and Arsenal could reportedly be heading towards a summer transfer scrap for a highly-rated Borussia Dortmund left-back, who may end up costing as much as €50million (£42.5m / $57m).

It’s being reported that the Premier League duo are looking at adding a younger prospect for the left-back position, given both clubs have first-choice options already in place.

From Liverpool‘s perspective, they are in the market for a further addition for the role after allowing Andy Robertson to walk away on a free transfer, with the Scot since joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Kostas Tsimikas is back after his loan stint in Italy with Roma, although it’s unclear if Iraola wants to keep the Greece international around as back-up to Milos Kerkez.

Former Bournemouth star Kerkez, who played under Iraola on the south coast, had a mixed first campaign on Merseyside, although he did improve as the season went on.

However, it appears that Anfield chiefs are keen to provide stiffer competition for the Hungary international, with fresh reports claiming that Liverpool has now placed Dortmund star Daniel Svensson firmly on their radar.

A report from CaughtOffside states that the Reds have a ‘concrete plan’ to sign the Sweden international, who can operate as a left-back, wing-back or in midfield, making him a versatile option for Iraola.

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Liverpool, Arsenal battle brewing for Svensson

It’s stated that Liverpool are ready to go head-to-head with Arsenal for the player, with the Gunners looking to add more left-back depth after Mikel Arteta’s decision to use Myles Lewis-Skelly purely as a central midfielder going forward.

The Premier League giants are not the only clubs keen on the 24-year-old, however, with AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid also tracking his progress – although it’s claimed that interest from England is the strongest.

For their part, Dortmund are in a strong negotiating position, having only made Svensson’s move from FC Nordsjælland permanent in 2025.

With a contract that currently runs until June 2029, the Bundesliga side can demand whatever fee they want for Svensson, especially if a bidding war ensues for the defender.

Previous reports have valued the defender between €35m and €45m, although growing competition could push the overall package closer to that €50m (£42.5m / $57m) mark.

Dortmund have, however, shown they are willing to sell their top talent in the past, although they are unlikely to buckle on their valuation for Svensson.

As to whether Liverpool or Arsenal are prepared to bid as high as €50m for a player who could be deemed as backup remains to be seen, although Svensson’s ceiling is thought to be particularly high.

The left-back made two substitute appearances for Sweden in the group stages of the World Cup before starting their last-32 defeat to France.

Meanwhile, our sources can reveal that another top Bundesliga talent being hunted by Liverpool is looking increasingly likely to remain Germany.

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