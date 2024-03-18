Liverpool, Arsenal wide-eyed as Bayern midfield general ‘open’ to signing but Man Utd brutally snubbed

Joshua Kimmich is keen on a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is reportedly ‘open’ to the idea of joining Liverpool or Arsenal in a big summer move but the news is not so good for Manchester United or Chelsea.

Reports suggest that the reigning German champions, who look set to lose their crown to Bayer Leverkusen this season, are prepared to sell Kimmich if a suitable offer comes in for the Germany international.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, while his versatility also enables him to fill in at right-back if required.

Kimmich is said to be open to talks with five clubs, which includes Liverpool and Arsenal, but United and Chelsea are ‘not an option’ for the experienced star.

The report from Metro adds that Kimmich is also ready to snub PSG, leaving the two Premier League clubs along with Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona as the main contenders for his signature – although Manchester City cannot be completely ruled out either.

It’s stated that some of those five clubs have already been in contact with the player over a move for the end of the season.

Newcastle also made an ambitious bid to sign Kimmich in January but he was not prepared to leave Bayern mid-season.

Kimmich, who is out of contract in the summer of 2025, has made 378 appearances for the Bavarian side, notching up 102 assists and 41 goals in that time.

Bayern star does not fancy Man Utd switch

He is one of three players United have targeted for the summer transfer window along with forwards Khephren Thuram and Jonathan David.

However, it appears that Old Trafford is not a ground on Kimmich’s radar as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to undertake a significant rebuild of the Red Devils squad.

It may well be that Kimmich might have been deemed too old for United anyway, with Ratcliffe expected to offload Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer.

Ratcliffe is keen to bring down the average age of the squad and build it around the likes of talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

As for Chelsea, Kimmich will have witnessed the conveyor belt of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge and likely feels that Liverpool and Arsenal are much more stable clubs to join at the present time.

Kimmich is due back in action for Bayern after the international break when they host Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Bundesliga clash on March 30.

