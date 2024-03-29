There has been an update on a top-class Liverpool pair

Liverpool have decided what offer they will accept for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from Real Madrid, West Ham United are aiming to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of a Serie A attacker, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Neymar returning to Europe.

REAL MADRID LEARN LIVERPOOL ASKING PRICE

Liverpool have informed Real Madrid they will have to pay €100million (£85.5m) before they can sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report.

The futures of integral Liverpool trio Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been thrown into doubt after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

It is unclear whether the Reds will be able to continue their hunt for silverware when Klopp departs, which means they might not be able to match the lofty ambitions of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk. Plus, those three players all have contracts which expire in June 2025, which has put rival clubs on alert.

Madrid are keeping tabs on defenders Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, while Salah remains a top target for Saudi Pro League officials.

Earlier this week, Madrid were tipped to start the bidding for Alexander-Arnold at £75m.

As per an update from Spanish source Defensa Central, Liverpool have told Los Blancos that a £75m bid will not be enough to forge an agreement, as they supposedly want £85.5m before letting their academy graduate leave.

Normally, Alexander-Arnold would be worth far more than this, as he has established himself as one of the most creative players in the world, who is deadly from wide areas and just outside the box. However, Liverpool cannot demand a colossal fee for the 25-year-old as he is due to become a free agent next year.

Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are not the only top Liverpool stars who have been backed to head to La Liga. The father of winger Luis Diaz has admitted he would love for his son to play for a Spanish giant such as Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

But in a major boost for Liverpool, Defensa Central add that Madrid have ruled out a big-money move for Diaz. Sources close to Madrid have labelled the prospective deal ‘impossible’ as Liverpool are determined to keep hold of the Colombian.

It looks set to be a massive few months for Liverpool, as they must decide which key players to begin contract talks with in order to prevent European giants such as Madrid from capitalising.

WEST HAM ‘ESPECIALLY LIKE’ TOTTENHAM TARGET

Tottenham could miss out on Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior as West Ham are ‘especially’ interested in signing him this summer. There have not been any talks between Iling-Junior and Juve over a new contract, and the Italian side are happy to sell for €15m (£13m). (Calciomercato, Tutto Juve)

Liverpool have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. (Sports Zone)

Liverpool are weighing up a potential £120m double deal for Inacio and his Sporting centre-back partner Ousmane Diomande. (O Jogo)

The future of Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is ‘more open than ever’. The Argentine has previously been linked with a big move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Schicker has admitted he is hoping to sign Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth permanently, with the young centre-forward impressing in Austria. (Tipsbladet)

Madrid will soon offer a new contract to goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, with his current terms set to run out in June 2025. (Various)

NEYMAR HOPING FOR BARCELONA REUNION

Brazil icon Neymar will try to secure a move back to Barcelona when his contract with Al-Hilal expires in summer 2025. (Culemania)

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will soon announce his decision to stay at the German club, rejecting interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fiorentina have leapfrogged West Ham in the chase for Nicolo Zaniolo, who will leave loan club Aston Villa at the end of the campaign. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool-linked Teun Koopmeiners has not asked to leave Atalanta, according to club director Luca Percassi, despite reports claiming that to be the case. (Various)

Barca have set their sights on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as a summer alternative to Everton’s Amadou Onana. (Sport)