Aston Villa and Fulham have both made enquiries over the availability of Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier – a player we can exclusively reveal is now on Liverpool’s radar too – with TEAMtalk explaining the Cherries’ stance on allowing one of their most consistent stars of recent times to leave this summer.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed arguably the best campaign of his career under Andoni Iraola, reinventing himself in a more central attacking role and finishing the season with 11 goal contributions as Bournemouth secured a historic sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

His performances, which have yielded 74 goals and assists from 280 senior games, have not gone unnoticed. Sources can reveal that both Aston Villa and Fulham have now made checks on Tavernier’s situation as they assess attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Villa are weighing up a number of creative midfield options as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Morgan Rogers.

The England international remains the subject of strong interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and his former club Manchester City, and while Villa remain determined to keep him, they are preparing contingency plans.

Sources have confirmed Tavernier is among the players admired by Villa’s recruitment team, with his versatility and Premier League experience viewed as major attractions.

Fulham are also firmly in the picture. The Cottagers are expected to confirm Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach this week and preparations for the Spaniard’s first transfer window are already well underway.

Replacing the creativity, goals and assists of Harry Wilson – who is leaving on a free transfer to join Leeds – has emerged as one of Fulham’s priorities, and we understand that they see Tavernier as a player who could fit that brief and add a creative spark to their squad, which will be badly impacted by Wilson’s departure.

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Liverpool also among Marcus Tavernier admirers

Despite the growing interest, sources have stressed that Bournemouth have absolutely no intention of allowing one of their key players to leave.

Tavernier still has three years remaining on his current contract, and sources have made it clear that the Cherries are not looking to dismantle Marco Rose’s squad before the German has even had the opportunity to begin work on the south coast.

The club have already taken a similarly firm stance over Alex Scott, rejecting approaches and insisting the England midfielder is not for sale.

That position also extends to Tavernier. However, Bournemouth’s resolve has done little to cool interest from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle United continue to monitor Tavernier closely as they assess several attacking options this summer.

Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on developments and have a new admiration owing, in the main, to Iraola‘s Anfield earlier this summer.

The Spaniard retains a strong appreciation of Tavernier after overseeing the most productive football of his career at Bournemouth.

However, sources are adamant that neither Newcastle nor Liverpool have yet made formal approaches, though both clubs remain firmly informed of the player’s situation and are keeping a strong watching brief.

For now, Bournemouth remain relaxed.

The club are determined to give Rose every opportunity to build on the foundations laid in recent seasons and do not want to sanction the departure of another important first-team player.

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