Liverpool, Aston Villa to modify £35m transfer into something Slot, Emery will both love

Liverpool will hold talks with Aston Villa about changing the conditions of Harvey Elliott’s loan deal, and the expectation is either of two possible outcomes will benefit every single party involved.

Elliott joined Villa on a season-long loan last summer, with the deal containing a conditional obligation to buy for £35m. The conditions that trigger that clause are Elliott making 10 appearances across all competitions.

Elliott quickly racked up five appearances for his loan side, though during the autumn, it became apparent Emery did not want to sign the playmaker outright.

As such, and given the terms of the agreement, Emery began to omit Elliott from his matchday squads entirely.

The idea of cutting the loan short was floated, though the absence of a recall clause complicated matters.

What’s more, Elliott would only have been eligible to play for a club outside of the UEFA confederation if returned to Liverpool and loaned out again. A move to MLS side Charlotte FC was explored, but Elliott snubbed that idea.

With the situation looking bleak and the player marginalised, a spate of injuries offered a ray of hope.

With Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans all sidelined, Elliott has featured in each of Villa’s last two matches. His appearance tally now stands at seven – just three away from triggering the £35m obligation to buy.

However, despite working his way back into Emery’s plans, Villa and the Spanish manager still don’t wish to sign Elliott outright.

It’s a situation that benefits no one, with Villa prevented from using an available player, Elliott kicking his heels on the sidelines, and Liverpool seeing an asset’s transfer value drop.

According to the latest from The Daily Mail, the two clubs now intend to come to the negotiating table to modify the terms of Elliott’s loan.

It’s claimed all are aware the current conditions are counter-productive and the end goal is to achieve one of two aims.

Either the number of appearances that trigger the obligation will be raised much higher than 10, or the obligation will be morphed into an option.

The report stated: ‘Daily Mail Sport understands the clubs will now seek to revise the loan arrangement. These discussions can take place after the transfer deadline.

‘It suits neither the clubs nor the player for Elliott to remain out of the picture until the end of the season.

‘Villa have a player they cannot use while Liverpool watch helplessly as his value declines.

‘So the fresh talks are likely to centre around raising the appearance target to trigger the obligation, or converting the obligation to buy into an option.’

If the talks yield one of those two outcomes, Villa will be emboldened to select Elliott more, Elliott will play far more frequently, and from Liverpool’s perspective, one of their saleable assets will put himself in the shop window ahead of exit opportunities in the summer.

