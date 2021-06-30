Liverpool to launch immediate ‘attack’ to prevent deal getting out of hand

Liverpool have been tipped to launch an imminent ‘attack’ on a midfield target to prevent the cost of the prospective transfer from skyrocketing, per a report.

Liverpool have been left with a void to fill in their midfield following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG. The Dutchman was never the most flashy performer while at Anfield, though was often the most trusted. Nevertheless, attentions have now turned to who the Reds will target to bolster their midfield ranks.

Names spanning multiple leagues have been touted as potential candidates. Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus was thought to be high on the list, while Andy Robertson could yet play a key role in convincing a Scotland teammate John McGinn to join.

Villa dug their heels in over that idea, leading to a new name entering the frame in FC Porto’s creative spark, Otavio.

The Brazilian, 26, was said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Liverpool on Monday per Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Otavio apparently holds a €60million (£51million) release clause in his contract, though can leave for €40million (£31million) before the end of June.

That leaves Liverpool racing against the clock to make a deal happen, and per today’s latest from Portugal, an approach could be imminent.

A Bola (via ThisIsAnfield) report that Porto are now ‘awaiting an attack’ from Liverpool before the ‘promotions end today’.

The two clubs have a prior connection having worked together to send Marko Grujic on loan last year.

It was speculated Grujic could be used as a makeweight to help facilitate an Otavio deal. Though the understanding is that Porto would prefer to keep the two deals separate.

Whether Liverpool make a move, only time will tell, though a contrasting report has declared they have more time.

SportWitness cite an unnamed report that insists the deadline before Otavio’s price increases is in fact July 15.

Brick wall put between Liverpool and attacking target

Meanwhile, Bayern have laid out their eye-watering demands for a disgruntled attacker rumoured to have been the subject of a £30m Liverpool bid, according to reports.

Recent reports indicated Liverpool had identified Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a target. The Mirror stated the Reds had seen a £30m bid rebuffed despite the 25-year-old being unhappy in Bavaria.

His discontent stems from Bayern’s reluctance to make him one of the club’s top earners. New contract talks have stalled, leading to speculation an exit could be on the cards.

However, Sport Witness (citing Sky Germany), have now clarified the situation. Firstly, they state that there has been ‘no breakthrough in negotiations’ between Bayern and Coman. Nevertheless, it is revealed there has in fact not been a ‘concrete offer’ lodged for the winger.

Bayern are fully aware approaches could come if the Frenchman’s contract situation drags on. As such, they have put a whopping €100m-€120m valuation on Coman’s head.

