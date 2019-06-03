Liverpool attacker answers rumours of expected summer sale

Xherdan Shaqiri still expects to be at Liverpool next season despite strong rumours that he will be sold this summer.

The Swiss international started the season well but ended up with six goals and just two assists in 11 Premier League starts for the Reds.

The 27-year-old was hampered by a pubic injury towards the end of the campaign and struggled for game time as a result.

He was on the bench, however, as the Reds lifted their sixth European Cup in Madrid on Saturday after beating Tottenham 2-0.

But despite his lack of action, Shaqiri has made it clear that he wants to stay and help bring more success to Anfield.

“Is this why I came to Liverpool? Yes,” Shaqiri said after the game.

“This club needs to win titles, and it’s a good start to win this one, no? Now next year we are going to go again and try to win the Premier League.

“That’s my big dream, to win the Premier League with this club.

“It just feels amazing. It’s been a long time since Liverpool won this title, 2005.

“It’s amazing to give the fans what they deserve.

“This club deserves everything, the staff, everyone involved. I think we’re going to have a big, big party!

“Of course if we didn’t win it, we’d have been very disappointed.

“We played such a good season, and we deserved to win at least one trophy.

“Now we won the biggest title in Europe, it’s amazing. It doesn’t happen every day.

“We are a very good team and we work hard together every day. I hope we can go on, this is just the start and we can win many more titles.”

