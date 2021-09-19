Liverpool attacker Klopp can’t afford to lose attracting interest from Ligue 1

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is wanted by a Ligue 1 side, according to reports in Europe.

Origi joined the Reds from Lille in July 2014 for a £10m fee. He returned to Lille on loan for the 2014-15 campaign and also had a temporary spell at Wolfsburg three seasons later.

The Belgium international, capped 29 times at international level, started to make his mark on Jurgen Klopp’s team in 2018-19. He made 21 appearances in all competitions that season, scoring seven goals.

Origi’s best moment in a Liverpool shirt came in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

He scored twice at Anfield as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to reach the final of Europe’s elite club competition. They would go on to lift the trophy for the sixth time in their history, beating Spurs 2-0.

However, Origi has since fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. He is yet to start a Premier League game this term due to the form of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. Nevertheless, he has appeared in each of their last two games – indicating how vital he could yet be if the injury bug bites.

Spanish outlet Fichajes now provide a report on Origi’s future. They write that Ligue 1 outfit Lens are interested in signing him permanently.

Lens coach Franck Haise is looking to sign players with potential who are unwanted at their currents clubs. Origi fits that description pretty much perfectly.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool makes perfect sense Liverpool are one of the clubs currently chasing Jude Bellingham.

The report goes on to state that a £12m bid would be enough to tempt Liverpool into a sale. Such a fee would also ensure that the Premier League giants receive a profit on the 26-year-old.

Lens are second in the French top flight after six matches, behind PSG. They are unbeaten, having won three and drawn three.

Klopp gives verdict on Liverpool debutant

Klopp has reacted after £36m signing Ibrahima Konate made his debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Mane, Salah and Naby Keita.

On Konate, Klopp told reporters: “You can see he is incredibly talented. The potential is outstanding.

“He is used to winning challenges easy. He is young and he played a really good game. Massive. First home game for him.”

READ MORE: Player causing ‘ecstasy’ at new side as Liverpool exit is questioned