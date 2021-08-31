Liverpool attacker makes it seven loans in 10 years with latest move

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has departed on loan for the seventh time in his 10 years at Anfield, despite the club preferring a sale this summer.

Ojo joined the Reds as a teenager back in 2011, becoming the most expensive 14-year-old in football upon his £2million transfer from MK Dons. He showed plenty of potential during his time in the club’s academy before eventually breaking into the first-team picture.

The 24-year-old made 11 appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the German’s first campaign at Anfield. However, a series of loan moves have since followed.

The winger took in spells with Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and finally Cardiff, falling completely out of the reckoning with Klopp – playing only twice more in 2017.

He was omitted from the first-team squad for pre-season this summer, training with the Under-23s instead. He featured in two of the opening three games of the campaign for the club’s second string, scoring against Merseyside rivals Everton.

But now Ojo has headed out on another loan, joining Championship side Millwall.

Ojo contract running down

The attacker currently has a year remaining on his contract and will be looking for a permanent exit next summer.

Liverpool do, however, have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. That would then allow then to recoup a fee for the player in 2022.

There were no takers for their £5million asking this time around, so that figure may have to be adjusted next summer – unless he leaves on a free.

