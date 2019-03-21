Liverpool back in for £35m Prem starlet as Mane rumours continue

Liverpool still hold an interested in Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi amid doubts over Sadio Mane’s Anfield future, a report claims.

Recent reports have suggested that Real have rekindled their interest in Mane with Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club as manager.

They apparently view the Senegal international as a ‘cheaper option’ than Chelsea star Eden Hazard or Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The report even claimed that Los Blancos are willing to offer up unsettled defender Raphael Varane in order to get the deal over the line, but since his current contract expires in 2022, he holds a valuation of £85million.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has been recently linked with an exit from Chelsea having struggled for consistent game time under Maurizio Sarri.

Bayern Munich have been the side most seriously linked with the England starlet, and it has been suggested they are eyeing a summer swoop for the Chelsea and England starlet this summer having been heavily linked in January – but it has been suggested he could cost £35m.

SportBild have provided an update on the situation, suggesting that Liverpool are in the hunt for Hudson-Odoi as the rumours of interest in Mane continues.

German paper Bild claimed in January that Jurgen Klopp had made a late play to rival Bayern for Hudson-Odoi’s signature after he made him one of his two top transfer targets going forwards.