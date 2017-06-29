Liverpool back in for £8m Hull star as Moreno exit inches closer

Liverpool are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in Hull left-back Andy Robertson as a replacement for Alberto Moreno, who is edging ever closer to leaving Anfield.

The 23-year-old Scot has been repeatedly linked with the Reds this summer, and would provide competition for James Milner, who was forced to adapt to the role this season.

Robertson made 33 Premier League appearances for the Tigers this last campaign, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated back to the Championship.

The Liverpool Echo are reporting that Robertson is one of a number of options being considered by Jurgen Klopp, and that an official move for the player is likely to be sanctioned just as soon as Moreno’s sale is finalised.

Robertson is rated at £8million and Hull could be forced to sell given their demise to the Championship and the player’s apparent wish to leave.

Moreno, meanwhile, has been at Anfield since 2014, when he moved in a £11million deal from Spanish outfit Sevilla. However, he fell out of favour last term and only made 12 Premier League appearances.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk reported that Napoli had a bid rejected for the 24-year-old, and that they face competition for his signature from a cluster of other clubs.