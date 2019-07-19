Liverpool back in for young Germany star as huge €100m price is set

Liverpool are still interested in the idea of signing Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to reports from Germany.

Havertz was hugely impressive in the Bundesliga this term, netting 17 goals and amassing four assists in 34 appearances for Leverkusen as they secured a return to the Champions League for 2019-20.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the playmaker, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

Bayern Munich appeared to be the frontrunners though, with a €90m bid apparently placed, but Havertz has now cast huge doubt on the idea of a move to Bavaria.

“I really do not know yet whether FC Bayern is the next and right step for me,” he told Bild.

As per the report from Bild, Liverpool – as well as Barcelona and Bayern – are interested in the idea of signing the 20-year-old this summer.

However, Leverkusen have absolutely no intention of selling their prized asset and the player for his part reportedly wishes to stay and play in the Champions League with Bayer.

Leverkusen currently value Havertz at a whopping €100m and it is suggested it would take an offer of that much to even bring the Bundesliga side to the negotiating table.

