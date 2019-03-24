Liverpool back in hunt for €70m Serie A star wanted by Man Utd, Chelsea

Liverpool have rejoined the race to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, according to reports in Italy.

Italy winger Chiesa has continued to light up Serie A this season, contributing 12 goals and three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions. His impressive form has led to a number of top European sides queuing up for his signature, and several Premier League clubs are aware of his potential.

La Repubblica reports that Liverpool have now re-entered the battle to sign Chiesa, whilst Bayern Munich have also newly expressed an interest in La Viola‘s vice-captain.

There is already heavy interest in Chiesa from other sides in Serie A, including AC Milan, Juventus and Inter, whilst Premier League trio Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen.

However, Liverpool are seen as the main international challengers for the 21-year-old, who has 12 caps for the Italian national team and is valued at €70 million.