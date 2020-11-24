Liverpool backed to beat Real Madrid to Mbappe for one major reason

Liverpool have been backed to beat Spanish giants Real Madrid to the signing of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for one major reason.

Former England striker Kevin Phillips believes that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp can be key in persuading the France attacker to sign.

The 21-year-old is being continually linked with a move away next summer, with his current contract up in 2022.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the pacy forward. However, the Reds have emerged as major rivals for his signature over the past year.

And with Real being hit financially hard by the coronavirus, the Anfield outfit have a realistic shot at signing Mbappe.

For those reasons, Phillips is backing Klopp to convince the player that Liverpool is the right club for him.

“I think Klopp can persuade Mbappe to come,” he told Football Insider.

“It is all well and good playing for PSG but he is playing against nobody. As a player, come and challenge yourself in the Premier League.

“Come to the best league in the world. Come to one of the best clubs in the world and challenge yourself against top defenders week in, week out.

“I would love to see him in the Premier League.

“If one of Liverpool’s front three were to move on – what a player Mbappe would be for Liverpool.

“I could not see [Mohamed] Salah or [Sadio[ Mane leaving but [Roberto] Firmino might be the one that could make way. You make room for Mbappe in any side.

“Klopp has enough pulling power to convince any player to come to Liverpool.”

