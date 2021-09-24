Liverpool backed out of move for Italy midfielder due to one key reason

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has explained why Liverpool were unable to sign a Roma midfielder this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been looking for a new central midfielder to bolster his team in recent months. The departure of Gini Wijnaldum in June has left a gaping hole in his squad.

Young starlet Harvey Elliott did a great job of replacing him at the start of the campaign but is now out with an injury. The teenager, who can also operate as a winger, won’t return until towards the end of the 2021-22 season.

One rumoured solution for Klopp is Italy international Lorenzo Pellegrini. He has established himself as one of Serie A’s top midfielders by captaining Roma for the last few years.

Calciomercato (via Express) write that Liverpool were close to completing a deal for Pellegrini in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was enticed by the idea of competing for both the Premier League and Champions League.

Transfer talks resulted in tension between the player and Roma. He is a lifelong fan of the Italian giants and leaving would have damaged his relationship with the club’s faithful.

Pellegrini eventually decided to reject Liverpool and remain at the Stadio Olimpico. His dream is to win Serie A with Roma for the first time since 2000-01.

Real Madrid chasing Liverpool & Chelsea full-backs Real Madrid want a new right-back and are chasing two of Gareth Southgate's England players, as Jurgen Klopp shortlists three European forward options and Chelsea prioritise Matthijs de Ligt.

It looks like a future move to England is now off the cards altogether as the player has entered contract talks with Roma.

They are looking to offer him a pay rise to reward his loyalty and stature in the team.

Jose Mourinho is also desperate to keep the Rome-born star around.

In a recent interview, he said: “If we had three Pellegrinis, they would all be starting the game at the same time. They would never stay all three in the bench.

“He is multifunctional, he can adapt to different roles. The other day when we were 10 he played on the internal part of the right flank and created the chance for Tammy [Abraham] to hit the crossbar.

“He is smart, can understand the game and my ideas. If there were three of him, they would all play.”

Klopp gives verdict on Liverpool forward

Klopp has explained how Takumi Minamino returned from his Southampton loan as a ‘different player’.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 but struggled to make an impact.

He moved to St Mary’s a year later and went on to have a decent spell on the south coast.

“He is an outstanding talent,” Klopp said. “Everything was difficult when he joined and you need to get used to the Premier League.

“It helped massively going to Southampton and he came back a different player and a different package. Players need time.”

READ MORE: Arsenal proposal revealed as Liverpool eye similar bid for Spain star