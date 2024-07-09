Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool barge Man Utd aside for centre-back steal; Arsenal make contact for shock Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool are a genuine threat to a Manchester United move for a centre-half, while Arsenal have made contact over a shock Real Madrid raid and Chelsea could offload a player they’ve only just signed – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TARGET COULD JOIN LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are giving serious consideration to signing a centre-back Man Utd have earmarked as a viable back-up if walking away from their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports.

Man Utd tabled an improved second bid for Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite on Monday. The offer was worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons, though was immediately rejected by the Toffees.

Everton value Branthwaite around the £70m mark. Sean Dyche’s side are using the transfers of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City as reference points for the fee. Both players moved in deals worth in excess of £75m.

Man Utd have insisted they won’t overpay for Branthwaite and given there’s still a sizeable £20m gap in valuations, could walk away from the move.

The Red Devils are in the mix for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt and have agreed personal terms with the player.

However, various sources have all confirmed the De Ligt and Branthwaite pursuits are not linked. In other words, Man Utd want to sign two new centre-halves, not just one.

Lille’s Leny Yoro is among the club’s alternatives, though he’s on course to join Real Madrid. Another back-up option is Bayer Leverkusen’s 23-year-old Odilon Kossounou.

But according to a fresh report out of Spain, Liverpool could sweep in and bring the Ivory Coast international to Anfield before Man Utd have a chance to move on from Branthwaite.

Liverpool seriously considering Xabi Alonso favourite

Liverpool too are seeking an addition at centre-half following Joel Matip’s exit via free agency.

Sepp van den Berg will be given a chance to prove he can fill the void during pre-season following a superb loan spell with Mainz last year.

But the fact Liverpool have slapped a £20m price tag on the player would seem to suggest a sale is more to their liking.

As such, the Spanish report states Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Kossounou who helped Xabi Alonso’s side to a league and cup double in Germany last season.

The right-footer will cost a fee in the region of €45m/£38m to sign. That sum is not one that is dissuading Liverpool from acting on their interest.

The report concluded Man Utd are still interested in the Leverkusen man despite prioritising deals for De Ligt and Branthwaite first.

But if Liverpool act quickly, Man Utd may not only miss out on Branthwaite, but on one of their viable back-ups to the Everton man too.

ARSENAL CONTACT FOR REAL MADRID TRANSFER

Arsenal have contacted unsettled Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin regarding a potential transfer to the Emirates. Lunin’s camp are urging the stopper to seek a move away amid fears his career will stagnate behind Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu. Lunin would be viewed as competition for David Raya and an upgrade on No 2 Aaron Ramsdale. (Football Espana)

Real Madrid have ramped up their pursuit of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Real Madrid are working on a deal worth €40m plus add-ons and will deny Liverpool and Man Utd who have actively pursued the player. (Various)

Chelsea are warming to the idea of loaning new striker Marc Guiu back to Spain for the 2024/25 season. Sevilla are frontrunners for his signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal have held fresh talks with Bologna regarding the transfer fee it will take to sign Riccardo Calafiori. That’s despite some within Arsenal harbouring concerns over the Italian’s injury history as well as €50m being overpriced. (Guardian and Athletic)

Leicester City are ready to offer €25m in a bid to sign Juventus attacker Matias Soule. Juve are expected to hold out for a slightly higher sum. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona fully intend to move for Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams this window. But before they do, funds from player sales must be generated. (Various)

LIVERPOOL REJECT TRABZONSPOR BID

Liverpool have rejected a £4m bid from Trabzonspor for centre-back Nat Phillips. The Reds value the centre-half in the £8m-£10m range. (Athletic)

Man Utd have tabled a bid worth £38m plus add-ons for PSG destroyer Manuel Ugarte. Whether to keep or sell is now down to PSG manager Luis Enrique. Ugarte is valued at the higher figure of €60m/£51m by PSG chiefs. (French press)

Marseille’s bid for Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood was worth £27m. The French side’s terms also factored in Man Utd’s request for a giant sell-on clause and could be accepted. (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring Allan-Saint Maximin to Fenerbahce and club-to-club negotiations with Al-Ahli have begun. (Fabrizio Romano)

The negotiations for Saint-Maximin relate to a loan agreement. The former Newcastle winger is ‘keen’ on joining Fenerbahce. (Sky Germany)

Fenerbahce’s interest in Saint-Maximin comes on the back of seeing an offer for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati rejected by the player. (AS)

CHELSEA WANT DORTMUND WINGER

Chelsea are in discussions with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of winger Karim Adeyemi. Dortmund will demand €30m before cashing in, while Juventus are also in the race. (BILD)

Dortmund have reached a full agreement to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. Dortmund will pay the frontman’s €17.5m release clause and a four-year contract has been agreed with the player. (Sky Germany)

Brighton have rejected Stuttgart’s first bid for Denis Undav worth €23m plus add-ons. Brighton want closer to €30m for the striker who would take Guirassy’s place in their starting line-up. (BILD)

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior isn’t the only left-sided defender being eyed for transfer by Inter Milan. The Serie A giant are also considering a free agent swoop for Switzerland’s Euro 2024 starter, Ricardo Rodriguez. The 31-year-old’s contract with Torino expired last month. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bologna are showing interest in veteran centre-back Mats Hummels who is available as a free agent. Hummels left Borussia Dortmund for the second time when his deal expired on June 30. (Sky Germany)

Former France centre-back Frank Leboeuf has called on Didier Deschamps to axe Kylian Mbappe from his starting line-up for tonight’s semi-final clash with Spain at Euro 2024. “If you are injured and you can’t play at 100 percent, you can only play at 50 percent, then you shouldn’t play.” Mbappe suffered a broken nose in France’s opener and has since worn a protective mask in subsequent appearances. (Frank Leboeuf speaking to GFFN)