Liverpool boss Arne Slot is leading Man Utd and Erik ten Hag in the race for Jonathan Tah

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Jonathah Tah on a free transfer in 2025, with Arne Slot’s side reported to have nudged their way past a host of Premier League rivals including Manchester United to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The Merseysiders returned to winning ways on Tuesday night with a perfectly executed away performance against AC Milan, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai ensuring their Champions League campaign got off to a perfect start. That win means Liverpool have begun life under new boss Slot with four wins from his first five matches in charge, with 10 goals scored and just two conceded.

But while the Reds were extremely impressive in putting the Italian giants to the sword, it was noteworthy that the win came with an entire XI of players brought into the side by Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

While summer signing Federico Chiesa did step off the bench in the closing stages to make his debut for the club, this remains a Liverpool side with Klopp’s stamp very much all over it.

Of course that will change in time and a new report on Wednesday claims Liverpool are focusing on two new signings when the January window opens for business, with a holding midfielder and another defender very much on their agenda.

Now according to SportBILD, the Reds are very much focused on securing a deal for the first of these, with the Reds ‘leading the race’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah.

The towering 6ft 5in defender has already confirmed he plans to leave the Bundesliga champions as a free agent next summer with his contract at the BayArena set to expire.

What has Tah said and what do we know of Liverpool links?

Revealing why he wants to move on, Tah told SZ: “No, my decision is as clear as before. I will not renew my contract for professional reasons.

“I still have a contract until 2025 and until then I will give everything for Leverkusen. A football career is short and that is why I have always had the idea of ​​making the most of it. I simply want to exploit the potential that exists in my career. And in the summer I had the feeling that now is the time to look at something new, right now, after such a successful season.

“I have been at Leverkusen for nine years, I have experienced all the ups and downs here and the highlight was the fantastic last season in which we won almost everything. It couldn’t have been better. And so I thought: if I renew my contract at Leverkusen now, at 28, that means I will play here until I am 30 or 40 years old.”

Following on from these claims, TEAMtalk has done our own digging into the possibility of the move and we have learned that Liverpool are indeed keen and interested in acquiring his signature, with conversations having been held into the merits of bringing the 31-times capped Germany international in.

However, despite the claims by SportsBild that Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ we understand this claim is currently somewhat premature and at this stage the Reds can be considered just one of multiple Premier League clubs who are keen on the free agent defender.

And the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea cannot yet be ruled out of the equation with regards a potential 2025 free transfer.

What we do know, though, is that the Reds are open to strengthening their squad in the January window with two priority transfers under discussion at Anfield.

Mo Salah given three reasons to stay as Alexander-Arnold drops contract hint

Much of Liverpool’s focus right now remains on retaining those big-name stars who have made them the force they are in the modern era. And with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all falling out of contract at the end of the season, supporters are anxiously awaiting news on their possible contract extensions.

As far as Salah is concerned, TNT Sport pundit has exclusively told TEAMtalk why he believes Salah simply has to snub overtures from Saudi Arabia, giving the talismanic Egyptian three major incentives for committing himself to a new contract.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, grabbed his first assist of the season on Tuesday night as the Reds opened up their Champions League campaign with a fine win at the San Siro.

After the game, the 25-year-old was asked about his future amid those ever-growing links to Real Madrid and the player indicated his happiness with life at Anfield as well as his excitement at playing under for Slot.

Liverpool’s greatest free-transfer signings

With Tah being linked with a free-transfer switch to Anfield, we’ve taken a look at Liverpool’s best free transfer signings in the Premier League era.

Joel Matip

One of the first signings of the Jurgen Klopp era, Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016 after deciding to leave Schalke.

The centre-back played a vital role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2018/19, keeping a clean sheet and setting up Divock Origi for the second goal in the final win over Tottenham.

He also won a Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup before leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

James Milner

Liverpool signed Milner on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 after the former England international rejected a contract offer from Manchester City.

The versatile midfielder exceeded expectations at Anfield, making 332 appearances in all competitions and playing a key role in their success under Klopp.

“He knows how highly I value him,” Klopp said after Milner’s departure in 2023. “He is an incredible part of this team and I would love to work together with him even longer.

“I said a couple of times nothing positive that happened in the last seven and a half years would have happened without James Milner.”

Fabio Aurelio

Having worked under Rafa Benitez at Valencia, Aurelio ran down his contract with the La Liga side and decided to reunite with the manager at Liverpool in the summer of 2006.

The left-back made 134 appearances during a six-year spell at Anfield and also chipped in with some important goals, including brilliant free-kicks against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Maxi Rodriquez

One of the last signings of the Benitez era, Rodriquez left Atletico Madrid and joined Liverpool on a free transfer in January 2010.

He became a fan favourite at Anfield and scored 17 goals in 73 appearances for the Reds, including hat-tricks against Fulham and Birmingham City.

Gary McAllister

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool signed a then-35-year-old McAllister on a free transfer in 2000, but he proved to be an astute signing.

He made 87 appearances in all competitions and helped the club win the UEFA Super, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and the Charity Shield.

The midfielder also cemented cult hero status by scoring with a 44-yard free-kick to win a Merseyside derby against Everton in 2001.