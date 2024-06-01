Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reportedly cast his eyes on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer as he seeks quality cover and competition for Alisson Becker – but must battle Chelsea to sign the unwanted Gunners man.

Ramsdale endured a hugely frustrating time of things in the season just gone after losing his place as the No 1 at Arsenal. Having arrived from Sheffield United back in summer 2021, the £25m man very quickly estanlished himself as first choice, playing a leading role in the Gunners’ ascendancy to become Manchester City’s main rivals for the title.

But despite making 78 appearances over two seasons and generally covering himself in glory, Arteta had other ideas and surprisingly swooped to bring in David Raya from Brentford on an initial loan, set to become a permanent £27m deal this summer.

Arteta had initially insisted that he did not have an established No 1 with the two glovemen set to share the responsbilities. But after being dropped by Arsenal following the autumn international break, Ramsdale saw Raya establish himself as first choice, leaving the 26-year-old Englishman to kick his heels on the sidelines.

GO DEEPER 👉 Arsenal goalkeeper targets: EVERY option tipped to replace Ramsdale this summer

Ultimately, Ramsdale only went on to make 11 appearances for Arsenal over the course of the season – with two of those enforced with Premier League rulings preventing Raya from facing his parent club in Brentford.

As a result, Ramsdale feels badly let down by Arteta and believes he has done little wrong to merit being replaced. Attempts to force a move away from Emirates Stadium in January ultimately came to nothing – but there is a new determination from Ramsdale to move on this summer and get the chance to re-establish himself elsewhere.

Kelleher to join Adrian in leaving Liverpool

And while the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea have both been tipped to launch moves, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has lifted the lid on why a move to Liverpool could well be on the cards.

The Reds currently have the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher acting as back-up to undisputed No 1 Alisson at Anfield. However, with the Irishman keen to become first-choice in his own right elsewhere, a move away from Anfield finally beckons this summer.

Kelleher was determined to leave last summer before Jurgen Klopp convinced him to stay for one more year. But the German’s departure, coupled with Kelleher’s own career ambitions, means his sale now looks likely.

And sources have told TEAMtalk that a move to Celtic looks the most likely option, though the player’s £20m – £25m valuation does look problematic for the Scottish giants.

Nonetheless, Liverpool’s new boss Slot is now actively seeking a replacement and TEAMtalk understands he will certainly bring in at least one new goalkeeper this summer with veteran Spaniard Adrian also leaving at the end of his contract at Anfield.

As a result, preliminary discussions over would-be targets have been held with incoming new sporting director Richard Hughes and signing the right character will be key to any plans they make.

Liverpool transfers: Slot tipped to bring in Ramsdale

Indeed, the role of a back-up goalkeeper is somewhat different at Liverpool than it is at other Premier League clubs in that their No 2 is somewhat almost guaranteed plenty of playing time.

With the Liverpool policy allowing their No 2 to play in all cup games – though it remains to be seen if Slot follows on from Klopp in that regard – together with Alisson being susceptible to the odd injury lay-off, Kelleher has found himself far more active than the average second-choice keeper, making a total of 47 appearances – including 26 this season – over five seasons at Anfield.

Now Robinson has explained why a move to Anfield for Ramsdale would make complete sense.

Discussing the goalkeeper’s next move, he told Football Insider: “I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad, I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League.

IN DEPTH 👉 Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024

“The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want. That’s where Chelsea are at.

“You look at other teams in the Premier League and he’d fit into most teams. I can’t see Newcastle happening with Pope there. Would Brighton be interested?

“If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson.

“Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself.

“Aaron Ramsdale has got to go somewhere and he’s got to play.

“He’s been harshly treated at Arsenal. I think the way Arteta handled the situation was wrong.”