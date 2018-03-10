Liverpool battle three Serie A suitors for €50m Cagliari star

Liverpool face quite the fight to sign Nicolo Barella with reports in Italy claiming three Serie A suitors are also in the running to sign the young Cagliari midfielder.

The 21-year-old – currently on a deal with Cagliari until the summer of 2022 – is being tracked by Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma, reports TransferMarketWeb.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Liverpool have sent scouts to check on the midfielder at various stages this season, but Cagliari are adamant that Barella will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

The midfielder has been compared to Roma star Radja Nainggolan, and according to the Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini, it would take a bid of around €50million (£44.6million) to persuade him to consider the departure of the player.

Giulini said: “For us, Nicolo is a modern midfielder and could be worth as much as €50million. He can play in any role.

“We think that Barella can become as good as anyone in his position, though his growth is not yet complete.”