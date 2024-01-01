Liverpool incredibly battling Tottenham for Wolves star enjoying best-ever Premier League season

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly begun chasing a Wolverhampton Wanderers ace who is putting up great numbers at Molineux this season.

Wolves’ future in the Premier League looked uncertain when they had to offload several big names in the summer to help balance the books. Players such as Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez all departed the club.

Manager Julen Lopetegui had hoped for some top stars to arrive at Wolves to aid his push for a top-10 finish. But when it became clear that would not happen, Lopetegui walked away from the club, forcing them to dip into the market for a new boss.

Gary O’Neil ended up arriving at the West Midlands outfit. He has done a good job, helping them pick up eight wins from 20 league games and move up to 11th in the table.

One of the main reasons for O’Neil’s success has been the great form of centre-forward Hwang Hee-chan. The 27-year-old has stepped up as Wolves’ main striker following the departures of Jimenez and Diego Costa, and the change has worked wonders.

Hwang has so far netted 10 goals in 20 league outings, while also registering three assists for his team-mates. He has already obliterated his previous best season in the Prem, which was when he managed five goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Wolves chiefs will be delighted with how the South Korea international is performing. Unfortunately for them though, it means England’s biggest clubs are sitting up and taking notice.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham have ‘set their sights’ on Hwang. Scouts from both clubs have been ‘blown away’ by his dominant performances this term, and they are resultantly ‘monitoring’ his situation ahead of a future move.

Liverpool, Tottenham both want Hwang Hee-chan

Although, a transfer is unlikely to happen this month. Liverpool and Spurs are preparing to submit offers for Hwang in the summer, should his great goalscoring run continue.

One of the main reasons for this is that the former RB Leipzig ace is due to represent South Korea alongside Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup, which runs from January 12 until February 10.

Wolves can expect to pick up a big profit, should Hwang join either Liverpool or Spurs at the end of the season. That is because they are protected by his contract, which runs until summer 2028.

Wolves spent £13million when signing the 59-cap international in July 2022, following his season-long loan at Molineux. Wolves have yet to give him a firm price tag amid the growing interest in his services, though it would not be a surprise if this was set at more than £40-50m, given his current form.

