Liverpool readers have hailed their ‘beast’ of a midfielder, while Jurgen Klopp gets his striker call right and Romelu Lukaku finally steps up – all in our forum…

Excellent performance

Fabhino mom again for me. Beast of a player

One more game down. Clean sheet and 5 goals. All good

Great response from the lads. Trent with some great balls, salah and mane back to their devastating best. Another clean sheet. Alisson with some beautiful saves. Heard city struggled today and won by the skin of their teeth. Hopefully bournemouth do what they did to chelsea at home to them on saturday and we smash the bluenoses come sunday. We got to be as aggressive out of the blocks against everton as we were today.

Great performance maybe Fabinho MOM but all were excellent, solid team totally dominated, clean sheet and 5 goals you can’t ask for much more than that, I’m a happy bunny!

We played well today so happy with a 5-0 home win, well-done guys!

I might be the last to realize this but only now do I understand this team!!

As good as we’ve been this season, most of this team’s creativity is based in the full backs and front three. Losing Trent disabled us so much for that period when he was unavailable. Trent coming back has shown us that the midfield is soo anemic creativity wise. Yes, Fabinho (incidentally my man of the match) has been growing into this team with wonderful attacking passes but he is the only shining light creativity wise. Milner, Hendo, Gini are great workhorses but its all about allowing Robertson and Trent to be the actual creative producers. Hopefully, Ox can come back and inject some attacking thrust into that midfield to make us even more complete.

Well played, hope a repeat v Everton.

I have to mention as no one else will, Matip once again again as v Utd played very well.

All did their job, Salah was beating men again, he just needs to score & after that performance by Origi hopeful we will not see Sturridge again.

Great performance from our boys. Hats of to Origi he put in a shift on the wing & got a well deserved goal if he doesn’t go on to have a decent career with us or even at another club i would be disappointed hes still only 23 with all the attributes to be a very good player. I also thought Matip was very good thought Deeney may have caused him more problems. Again the game showed us the importance of having top class full backs in our team which is something we need to address in the summer we need better back up in that area. Also i think its time we put TAA on free kick & corners. Finally it looked like we had more of a pressing game which was good to see.

Fantastic performance. A lot of chances and Salah was very good but he can not score as last year. We must keep winning to increase the pressure to City…

Let’s hope to beat Everton on Sunday.

That was a great performance and the result followed. Like I said before, Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park are not to be trifled with and we put up a properly professional display. We weathered the storm when they got their goal and I loved Solskjaer’s substitutions – he put Bailly on to solidify the back but he also put Rashers on to make them worry about the counter attacking danger we have.

10 first team players out with our central midfield decimated plus our form attackers out and yet we still produced the result. Pogba again gaining another assist and most positively, Lukaku stepped up to the injury crisis. I was hoping for Sanchez to also find the net but it wasn’t to be – proper performance from him nonetheless.

The form we are in since Solskjaer took over would have put us in the running for the title.

Call me a bedwetter but I think we should give Ole the job and give him proper money to fix the central midfield, the right back position, and the central back position. With Lindelof’s form I think we only need one center back at this point.

Great win. We are playing like champions.

Another great result and brilliant that 2 players who get so much abuse score the goals. Well happy with that.

But it looks like Watford aren’t like Barcelona after all?!

Interesting results elsewhere in the league, looks like everything will go down to the wire, the title and the top 4. Gonna be interesting.

One thing is for sure – Ole has already been given the job!

Difficult to tell from the brief highlights on SKY as to who played well and who did not, but what cannot be denied is that despite all the cards being stacked against the team tonight they have dug out a superb result.

It seems Ole can do no wrong at the moment and is finding different solutions to every problem that confronts him, and that cannot be going unnoticed by the gimps.

One things for sure though, if they really are stupid enough to presume that this Ole express train is just going to keep on rolling right through next season without massive investment in every department of the team then they will soon find out that they are sadly mistaken, simple as that.

Great win. Lukaku is now officially one of the 20 all time top scorers in the PL. Him and Fred should get more game time. McTominay not a bad player. Garner another utd academy player getting bloodied.

3 crucial points for United and Sir theMartial Art

Great win. We seem to find a way to get it done these days even when depleted. Fred looked shocking early doors. Like a rabbit in headlights but seemed to settle and grow in to it. McTomminay also grew in to it and did a job. What a difference a positive attitude makes. Think Ole is nailed on for it now.

We won guys, on a role. Battle for top 4 will be an epic ride.

Still Ole is to lose in the league.

When I saw the team selection I, like most in the club where I drink, were really worried

Not worried about the keeper selection and actually like Sarri’s explanation about this being for the squad. Thought Alonso was solid and did not make many mistakes. I thought that Kovacic was excellent and worked so hard in the middle to break up so many attacks and basically put himself about. Pedro, however, was the main revelation. Not a fan of his but he showed tonight so much energy and commitment, kept buzzing at their defence and scored an influential goal. Consistency is important now because if he can play like that every week then for me, it is like a new signing

Have to say for the 2nd game on the trot thought that Jorginho played well and his understanding with Kante continues to grow and Kante looks as though he has come to terms with the new role. Totally agreed with taking Hazard off as he did nothing but give the ball away

Overall, another very positive strong all round performance and all that is missing now is the goals. No shots on target at Wembley and only 1 last night – simply not good enough if we want to continue to compete for the top 4. But I thought the team showed a lot of unity, playing for the manager so fully expect Sarri to remain for the rest of the season. KTBFFH

i watched the game last night, good win lads congrats

spuds were pretty woeful though, wasnt the best game to watch for a neutral but if i was a chelsea fan id be very happy this morning

Also a shout out for Sarri to make some big calls under huge pressure and have it work for him, love or hate the fella on a personal level thats nice to see

luckily we had a good day yesterday with both you and United winning, if we can also beat the Spuds on Sunday then spots 3 & 4 are open and tight and exciting end to the season!

I didn’t like the dropping of Kepa after Sarri said it was finished and I wasn’t sure taking Hazard off with 30 plus minutes to go was the right decision but the facts are we won and that was another very committed performance and the players are clearly still playing for the Manager and on that basis he deserves until the end of the season at least and let’s see where we finish then with qualification for the CL still on in two competitions.

There has been a significant change in tactics from Sarri over the last two games and we look much better for it but no shots on target over 120 minutes at Wembley and only one shot on target last night is a worry and a problem Sarri will have to try and solve without losing our newly found defensive ability if we are going to grab a CL place.

9’s. Before the bournmouth game we had a very strong defensive record. Second best in the league.

Kepa, IMO, needed to be kept out of the spotlight. I’ve got two great screengrabs of the referee who turned to Vincent company when he saw kepa telling Dave which end to play the shootout at Wembley.

Fully expect him back between the sticks against Fulham and away from home fans to ground him again. You got to say Sarris decision was the correct one given the scoreline.

Scoring goals, or converting chances has been this sides issue for a few seasons now. It’s not just sarri who has struggled in this regard.

My concern is our delivery into the box. It’s been very poor for a number of seasons.

Q1 Was there the chant happening last night of F Sarri-ball as there was against United?

Q2 was Sarri-ball as Sarri wants it, played last night?

I am thinking the answer to both is no. Sarri the immovable object has been moved and the side is functioning much better and looking a lot happier as a result. No doubt the players collectively have voiced their opinion since the United loss and that with the chanting Sarri has (probably reluctantly) tweaked the system. The question now is will he stick with it or try and change it all back and leave us defensively exposed. The band aid has worked and stopped the bleeding and hopefully he won’t rip the band aid off. Time will tell.

Now though is the time to support the manager and be positive. Maybe he is learning himself as he goes.

Yes it was some good football played,we took our chances.Mesut Ozil did what he does best,but until I see it against bigger teams That trust factor with him will still be there.I still feel though that Arsenal are an open book.When teams play,they know for sure they’ll get chances.The question is whether we’ll create more chances,and take them.We are exactly like when Klopp took over Livepool.Full of entertainment,high pressing,play to score at every turn.But sooner or later we’ll Emery will have to realise that and make our defense strong.What Klopp has done with Liverpool is fantastic,the way their defense has imporved.He knows Van dijk is that good so he’s based his game around him.

Nice win yesterday and with scum loosing we can with a win at wembley move in within 1 point. But we are terrible away from home and I am sure the scums will be up for it.

