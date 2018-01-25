Liverpool beat Barcelona, Man Utd to £200k Scottish prospect

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee with Scottish Championship side Falkirk for a defender, who has been linked with Barcelona and Man Utd.

According to The Express, the Reds have agreed a £200k deal for full-back Tony Gallacher, with the 18-year-old likely to join up with the academy initially.

The report claims that Liverpool have included a range of sell-on fees in the deal for Gallacher, who has made 17 appearances for Falkirk as well as playing for Scotland across various age groups.

Gallacher was linked with a shock move to LaLiga giants Barcelona, admitting he couldn’t believe the rumours.

“At first everyone wants a bit of you and people are promising you everything. The most surreal one was the link to Barcelona,” he said.

“My pal texted me it at first and I thought he was kidding.

“But more and more stuff was being sent to me and I was trying to figure out if it was true or not. My agent had to calm me down a bit and peel me off the walls.

“It was good to know clubs were looking at me. But at the same time it was pressurising.”

