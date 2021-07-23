Liverpool set to beat Man Utd, Chelsea, three other rivals to winger signing

Liverpool are continuing to plan for the future as they lead the race to sign Newcastle starlet Bobby Clark, according to a report.

In recent years, Liverpool have strengthened their academy ranks with talents from elsewhere. Some have gone on to feature for the first team, such as Harvey Elliott, whom they signed from Fulham in 2019 and loaned to Blackburn Rovers last season.

Elliott was just 16 years old when he joined Liverpool. They are now looking to sign another talent in the same age bracket, in the shape of Clark.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are currently the leading contenders to sign the teenager. Clark is also attracting interest from Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. But the Reds are confident of becoming his next destination.

A winger, Clark has impressed in the youth ranks at Newcastle, where he played for the under-18s when he was just 14. He is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, who played down reports of him being offered to Tottenham in May.

Several clubs are aware of his potential and want to take advantage before he reaches senior level with Newcastle. It will be a blow for his current club, who regard him as one of their brightest prospects.

Liverpool believe they can convince Clark with a clear pathway to first-team football in future. They have promoted several academy graduates for senior matches during Jurgen Klopp’s reign and seem to have made a similar pitch to persuade Clark.

The news is backed up by the Liverpool Echo, who claim the transfer is likely to go through soon. While some small details remain, most of the agreement has been found.

Liverpool plan to integrate him into their under-18s setup at first, before seeing how he develops.

Standout signing could leave Liverpool

Meanwhile, in the senior setup, one of Liverpool’s most important players continues to be linked with an exit.

Mohamed Salah could reportedly leave Liverpool in the coming months to consolidate his status as one of the world’s best players.

The 29-year-old has a strong case to the best of Jurgen Klopp’s impressive suite of Anfield signings. The winger has scored 125 goals in 203 games, reaching 100 strikes in the third-fastest time in the club’s history.

However, talk of Salah’s potential exit has surfaced in the past 12 months.

He hinted at a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid in interviews with the Spanish press last season. The Egyptian has two years left on his current deal, but according to Eurosport journalist Dean Jones, he could move on…

