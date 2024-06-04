Liverpool boss Arne Slot has identified a new centre-half and a winger worth a combined €90m, Arsenal hope to sign a quality Girona winger, while Tottenham and Napoli are to discuss a €30m midfielder transfer.

SLOT DECIDES NO 1 DEFENSIVE TARGET FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a huge approach to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer after manager Arne Slot decided the Sporting Lisbon star is his top central defensive target this summer.

The Merseysiders are preparing for a bright new era at Anfield with Slot the man chosen to replace the iconic Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. And with money to spend, the Dutchman has decided, after talks with Michael Edwards, that he has three priority positions to strengthen in this summer: a left-sided centre-half, a new holding midfielder and a new attacker.

As far as a new midfielder is concerned, Liverpool have decided that last summer’s arrival, Wataru Endo, is little more than a short-term fix with moves now being planned for his replacement. To that end, it was reported on Saturday that the Reds have made contact with FC Porto over a deal for Argentinian star Alan Varela.

However, it seems he may not be the only arrival to come to Anfield this summer from the Portuguese Primeira Liga with the Reds also ready to step up their interest in signing Sporting centre-half Inacio.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the best outstanding young defenders in the world game and fits Liverpool’s demands perfectly as they look to sign a young, dominant – but crucially left-sided centre-half – this summer.

His release clause is set at €60m (£51.1m) – a price that has alerted both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer.

However, it is Liverpool who pose the strongest interest and now a firm move is set to be launched to secure his services, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Inacio, who boasts excellent composure on the ball and finished the season just gone making an average of two clearances and 1.4 tackles per game, as well as an 89.4% pass accuracy, has played 171 times for Sporting CP and is a two-time champion of Portugal.

Slot steps up quest to bring Lyon star to Liverpool

Liverpool have also reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Rayan Cherki this summer as they consider a long-term future beyond Mo Salah.

The Egyptian is expected to remain at Anfield this summer, despite ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia. However, with his deal due to expire in summer 2025, Liverpool know they will one day soon need to consider a long-term heir to the goal-hungry superstar.

Now reports in France claim Slot has recommended the Liverpool board take a look at Cherki as someone who has the capacity to one day replace their talismanic star.

A number of costly options, ranging from Leroy Sane to Federico Chiesa have been touted as successors.

But Liverpool also want to build for the future and have taken a look at a couple of young wing options, including Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville and PSV star Johan Bakayoko.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

However, reports in France now claim Cherki is emerging as a serious option to move to Anfield with an approach to Lyon now arriving to try and work out what it would cost to sign the 20-year-old.

Cherki is rated at around the €30m mark and is also of interest to Tottenham, Chelsea and PSG.

And with the player’s deal due to expire in summer 2025, Lyon know this summer represents their last chance to claim a respectable fee for the France youth international.

BARCELONA VERDICT ON RAID FOR MAN UTD STAR BRUNO FERNANDES

Barcelona have been priced OUT of a deal for Bruno Fernandes after deciding they have other priorities to sign this summer. Manchester United value the Portuguese star at the €60m mark, though have also made it clear they do not want to negotiate the Portugual playmaker’s sale. (Matteo Moretto)

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has added Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles to their list of targets after TEAMtalk’s revelation that the Italian has made it clear he wants to sell Robert Sanchez. (various)

Newcastle expect to tie up the free-transfer signing of Lloyd Kelly in a matter of days and have no fears of losing the player in the same way they have Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are exploring a possible swap deal that will see Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and former Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie trade places this summer. (Sky Italia)

Aston Villa have also made contact with the representatives of Denzel Dumfries as they prepare an official offer for the €30m-rated Inter Milan right wing-back. (Tuttosport)

West Ham are poised to launch an offer to sign Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota Silva with the winger, who struck 15 goals and added seven assists this season, valued at up to €20m. (A Bola)

Atletico Madrid have made it clear they are not willing to entertain offers for winger Samu Omorodion after his starring role with Alaves this season. The 20-year-old forward is reportedly wanted by both Tottenham and Aston Villa in a €30m move. (Matteo Moretto)

Aston Villa are looking into deals for either Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio or Juventus’ soon-to-be free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the Champions League. (various)

CONTE WANTS TO SIGN TOTTENHAM STAR FOR NAPOLI

Incoming new Napoli coach Antonio Conte is to make a reunion with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg his first priority as Napoli coach and is urging the Serie A side to meet Tottenham’s €30m (£25.6m) asking price for the Dane. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are to make Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez their No 1 striker target after cooling interest in both Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko in recent days. (MilanNews)

Villarreal are in talks to sign Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. Napoli are also looking into a possible €15m deal for the Italy forward, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Aston Villa. (Matteo Moretto)

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is to make Joshua Kimmich his No 1 target this summer and will return with an improved offer for the Bayern Munich star after his initial offer fell short. The Germany star is open to a move to the Nou Camp ahead of fellow interest from Manchester City. (Sport)

Flick is also determined to land Nico Williams this summer and has urged the Barcelona board to find a way to fund the Athletic Bilbao attacker’s €50m exit clause. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund have suffered a blow in their efforts to tie loan star Ian Maatsen down on a permanent deal after learning they do not have exclusivity on his signing and that any side is open to landing him if Chelsea’s £35m (€41m) exit clause is met. (Kicker)

Real Madrid plan to wrap up new deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, as well as making the signing of Joselu on a permanent deal, their next priorities after finally wrapping up the free-transfer signing of Kylian Mbappe. (Fabrizio Romano)

ARSENAL IN TALKS OVER DEAL FOR €30M LALIGA WINGER

Arsenal have ‘opened talks’ with Girona over a deal for winger Viktor Tsygankov after he scored eight goals and added seven assists in 30 games to fire Michel’s side into the Champions League. AC Milan are also keen on the Ukrainian, who has a €30m (£25.6m) release clause in his deal. (AS)

Leeds midfielder Marc Roca is on the brink of having his loan agreement extended with Real Betis for a second season after plans for his sale were put on ice by the West Yorkshire club’s failure to regain promotion back to the Premier League. (El Desmarque)

New Major League Soccer side San Diego are poised to make PSV Eindhoven and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 28, the first marquee arrival of their existence. (ESPN)

Brest have agreed to sell defender Lilian Brassier to AC Milan in a deal set to be worth up to €12m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Girona are looking into a surprise move to sign unwanted Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, who looks set to leave the Nou Camp this summer. (Relevo)

AC Milan are keen to appoint Lille boss and former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, 51, as their new manager as a successor to the departing Stefano Pioli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are willing to offer Napoli cash plus two players – Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe – as part of a swap deal for striker Victor Osimhen, with his €120m (£102m) asking price proving problematic for the Gunners. (various)