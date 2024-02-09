Liverpool to beat Tottenham to summer signing of top Premier League centre-back as both clubs in advanced talks

Lloyd Kelly could be on his way to Liverpool this summer

Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly has no plans to pen a new deal with the club, with Liverpool and Tottenham already in advanced talks over a summer deal for the player, according to reports.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, making him one of the more attractive free transfer options for clubs to sign, and both Liverpool and Spurs are keen on striking a deal for the talented defender.

Indeed, Tottenham have been linked with the Cherries star since last summer and proposed a swap deal involving Eric Dier.

Since then they have brought in Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, although Ange Postecoglou still wants another central defender on board after seeing how his struggled when the former was injured and Cristian Romero was banned earlier in the campaign.

But it looks like the Australian is set to be disappointed, with Les Bons Conceil Du Sports editor Seb Ecrivain Foot claiming that Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue.

The report states that the Reds have moved ahead of Spurs for Kelly as they eye a replacement for Joel Matip, who will be out of contract this summer.

Doubts also remain over the future of Virgil van Dijk after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to quit Anfield at the end of the season.

However, the Dutchman has since backtracked on reports that he could follow the German out of the exit door.

Kelly versatility an attractive option for Liverpool, Spurs

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is a player Liverpool are also keeping tabs on, but Kelly’s versatility makes him a more attractive option.

The former Bristol City star can also play as a left-back, with Joe Gomez already showing that his versatility has also been key for the Reds this season.

However, the managerial uncertainty at Anfield does still give Tottenham a sniff of an opportunity to land the player.

Whoever replaces Klopp on Merseyside may not end up being a fan of Kelly, despite him being rated as one of the best young defensive players in the English top flight.

It just remains to be seen how things unfold at Anfield over the coming months, with Spurs sure to be monitoring the situation as they continue to target Kelly themselves.