Liverpool ‘begin discussions’ to sign €30million midfielder
Liverpool have made an attempt to sign Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho, according to Portuguese media.
Newspaper A Bola claims that the Reds sent representatives to Portugal to negotiate Lazar Markovic’s loan move to Hull City, meeting with Sporting to ensure a smooth transition.
However, it is claimed that while on the trip the Anfield club began discussions with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho over a deal for Carvalho.
The report goes on to state that Jurgen Klopp’s side will need to submit a bid of at least €30million if the deal is to take place.
The 24-year-old was part of Portugal’s 2016 European Championship winning squad, and has been with Sporting for 12 years.
“Sportinguistas, I say to you that I am very happy with the deal which I signed up to 2020 and that you will have total effort on my part to be champions.”