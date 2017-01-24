Liverpool ‘begin discussions’ to sign €30million midfielder

Liverpool have made an attempt to sign Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho, according to Portuguese media.

Newspaper A Bola claims that the Reds sent representatives to Portugal to negotiate Lazar Markovic’s loan move to Hull City, meeting with Sporting to ensure a smooth transition.

However, it is claimed that while on the trip the Anfield club began discussions with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho over a deal for Carvalho.

The report goes on to state that Jurgen Klopp’s side will need to submit a bid of at least €30million if the deal is to take place.

The 24-year-old was part of Portugal’s 2016 European Championship winning squad, and has been with Sporting for 12 years.

Sporting academy graduate Carvalho did commit to the Estadio Jose Alvalade until 2020 back in February, with his new and improved contract including a 45million euros (£35million) buyout clause.