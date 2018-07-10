Liverpool begin talks over Swiss forward amid Man Utd interest

Liverpool have sped up their interest in Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri amid interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

Following the Potters relegation to the Championship, the Switzerland international is available for £12million.

He was Stoke’s standout player in the Premier League last campaign and he played an important role as Switzerland reached the last-16 of the World Cup.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Shaqiri but the Reds were reported to be the favourites for his signature after their move for Nabil Fekir fell through.

Transfermarketweb claims that Liverpool have now started talks with Stoke over a transfer as the club are determined to beat the Red Devils to his signature.

Jurgen Klopp wants more options to cover injuries to key trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane with Shaqiri able to provide goals and assists.

Speaking after Switzerland’s exit in the last-16 of the World Cup to Sweden, Shaqiri revealed how he would prefer to remain at a Premier League side.

“At the moment, I can’t say anything,” said Shaqiri. “You’re going to hear soon on my future.

“I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and I wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation.

“It’s pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested. Of course, I would like to play on the biggest stage in football, everybody knows that.

“I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, but you never know with football. I don’t rule out anything.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.