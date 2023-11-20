Liverpool bid for £50m-rated Leeds Utd star tipped to be accepted, but with condition attached

An anticipated Liverpool bid for £50m-rated Leeds United star Archie Gray should be accepted, though only on one condition, according to one observer.

Gray, 17, has burst onto the scene in west Yorkshire this term. The 17-year-old has appeared in all but one of Leeds’ 16 Championship clashes and has played the full 90 minutes in the vast bulk of his outings.

Aiding Gray’s case for regular inclusion is the fact he can operate in multiple positions. Indeed, after beginning the season in the holding midfield role, Gray has since been utilised at right-back by manager Daniel Farke.

However, Gray’s unquestionable quality and maturity beyond his years ensure he’d be getting regular minutes even if he weren’t so positionally flexible.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool have taken note and are and ‘preparing a summer bid’. Gray is already drawing comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp still lacks a reliable player who can compete with the Reds ace at right-back.

Liverpool are by no means the only club chasing Gray, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Manchester City also known to hold interest.

From further afield, TEAMtalk has confirmed Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the youngster. Dortmund hold a reputation for spying young English talent and have found great success with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

But when running the rule over Gray’s future to Caught Offside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano elected to name only Liverpool. That is perhaps an indication their interest is the strongest for the time being.

“An impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times,” said the reporter.

“They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them. There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

Leeds’ response to potential Gray exit

The Mail claimed Leeds would look for between £40m-£50m before even considering letting Gray go.

The player’s contract situation puts them in a somewhat vulnerable position, with Gray’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

TEAMtalk sources told us talks over an extension are in full swing, though that may be a simple case of delaying the inevitable.

Now, according to pundit and former Scotland international, Frank McAvennie, Leeds would be wise to cash in in January.

January exit would be “win-win” for all – McAvennie

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie tipped Leeds to accept an anticipated Liverpool bid – so long as they are able to loan the youngster straight back.

“I think what they’ve (Leeds) got to do is sell him (Gray),” declared McAvennie.

“Take the money, but keep him on loan. He’s not going to get into the Liverpool team, he’s not going to get into the Everton team at the moment.

“It’s the best thing for everyone. It’s a long way to the end of the season and his value may go up.

“I don’t think anyone is going to buy him in January. I wouldn’t imagine if he’s doing that well unless you spend decent money.

“If he’s not ready for the Premier League, whoever’s wanting him, come and get him now and loan him back.

“That’s what I would try and do because then you get some money for January. It’s a win-win for them. Farke will know what he needs.”

A lucrative January sale would allow Leeds to bring new players in and reinforce their promotion push. Getting Gray back on loan would also ensure Farke’s side isn’t weakened in the process.

However, if The Mail are correct, Liverpool’s rumoured bid won’t come until the summer.

