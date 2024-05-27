Liverpool learn bid needed to complete thrilling deal before Man Utd, Tottenham

Liverpool have discovered how much they will need to pay to sign Ederson before the Serie A star joins Premier League rivals Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, as per reports.

Ederson is a 24-year-old central midfielder who can operate either as a No 8 or No 6. He spent time at major Brazilian clubs including Corinthians and Cruzeiro before arriving in Europe in January 2022 by signing for Salernitana.

Ederson did so well during his six-month spell at Salernitana that Atalanta were convinced to sign him in a €23million deal that summer.

Since then, Ederson has made 89 appearances for the Italian club. This season, the Brazilian has managed seven goals and one assist in 52 matches.

Ederson has played a crucial role in Atalanta finishing fourth in Serie A and, more importantly, winning the Europa League.

Ederson played a dominant role in midfield as Atalanta beat Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool, Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen on their route to European glory.

Teun Koopmeiners has been heavily linked with Liverpool, but he is not the only Atalanta midfielder who might be playing in the Premier League next season.

Ange Postecoglou has identified Ederson as a key target to bolster the Tottenham midfield, though Man Utd have been urged to sign him first.

Liverpool transfers: Ederson price tag emerges

But the latest reports in Italy have revealed that Liverpool are also interested in Ederson. Liverpool scouts have clearly been impressed by the huge impact he has had on Atalanta’s incredibly successful campaign.

Liverpool will not have to break the bank for Ederson, either. It has been revealed that Atalanta will consider offers worth £38-42m for their midfield enforcer.

That sum is within Liverpool’s reach as long as one or two players are sold this summer.

While new Liverpool boss Arne Slot is prioritising defensive reinforcements, he could also do with having a new midfielder added to his squad.

With Alexis Mac Allister moving into a more advanced position and Thiago Alcantara leaving, Liverpool need a new No 6 who can compete with Wataru Endo for a starting spot.

Ederson would be a great solution to this problem, as he is on the road to becoming an elite star in European football.

